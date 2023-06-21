Turkey raises minimum wage to tackle cost of living crisis





The Turkish government on Tuesday announced an increase in the monthly minimum wage by an additional 34% from July 1. The minimum wage will rise to around $483 and is part of an effort to lessen the impact of inflation, which until recently was one of the highest in the world. In December, the government increased the minimum wage by 55%. At the time, inflation was 85%. In May, inflation fell to just below 40%, its lowest level since 2021. "The Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission has completed its work with an agreement between workers and employers," Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan said in a televised address from the capital Ankara.

from Turkey unpackaged The increase will help ease the purchasing power of workers, more than a third of whom earn minimum wage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won re-election last month, has promised to fight inflation and raise the minimum wage as part of his campaign. Despite the strong increase in wages, the fall in the value of the lira means that real wages have only increased very slightly in dollar terms over the past year. In 2023, the Turkish lira has lost around 20% of its value against the dollar. Back to Orthodoxy While the world has seen price hikes, which have been made worse by the war in Ukraine, many economists say Turkey’s inflation problem is largely self-inflicted. Erdogan subscribes to an unorthodox economic theory that high interest rates cause inflation. He pressured the central bank to reduce borrowing costs and increase access to credit despite conventional wisdom to the contrary. The pound has lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade as the country has been hit by runaway inflation which has also driven out foreign investors. More than $27 billion in foreign exchange reserves have been spent since the end of 2022 as the government sought to prop up its currency and fund its huge current account deficit. Türkiye: Erdogan says he adheres to the Simseks’ orthodox monetary policy Learn more In a bid to redress the country’s economic situation, Erdogan has appointed a new economic team that is considered internationally credible. Erdogan appointed internationally renowned ex-banker Mehmet Simsek as Treasury and Finance Minister earlier this month. Simsek served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018. His appointment is aimed at tackling Turkey’s cost of living crisis and could pave the way for interest rate hikes in the coming months. Simsek signaled a return to orthodox economics after his appointment, saying the country had no choice but to return to “rational ground”. “Transparency, consistency, predictability and adherence to international standards will be our basic principles in achieving this goal,” Simsek said. Erdogan has also appointed experienced banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new head of the Central Bank, a sign that the new government aims to move towards a more conventional monetary policy.

