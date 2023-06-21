Judge wants trial of Trump’s classified documents completed by September





A Florida district judge wants the trial of Trump’s classified documents to begin on August 14. It would last two weeks, but dates are subject to change. Pre-trial motions are due in late July and the trial will take place in Fort Pierce, Florida. Loading Something is loading.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday released a proposed timeline for the trial of former President Donald Trump for his retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, setting an aggressive timeline to conclude the proceedings before September.

Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over the trial, issued an order saying she expects the trial to begin Aug. 14 “or as soon as the case can be called” and will last two weeks.

The particular district where the case is being heard is known for its quick deliberations, although experts are skeptical of such a quick schedule given that both sides are likely to request delays so they can have enough time to prepare for trial.

Cannon on Tuesday asked the defense and prosecutors to file any pretrial motions by July 24. The trial is scheduled to be held at the Fort Pierce, Fla., courthouse, the same courthouse where Cannon, 42, typically works.

If the trial were to begin on or shortly after August 14, it could coincide with the first Republican debate, scheduled for August 23. Trump, who is running for the 2024 nomination and is the clear frontrunner, has not committed to participate. He vowed not to give up the race, regardless of legal deliberations.

The more than a dozen GOP opponents in the race have faced many questions about the documents affair, and their responses range from calls for Trump to step down from the race to pledges to forgive Trump. if elected president.

Federal prosecutors are charging Trump, 77, with 37 counts related to his possession of classified documents after his presidency at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the indictment. charge unsealed.

Among the charges are obstruction of justice and misrepresentation, which could result in decades in prison.

The precise contents of the 31 documents subject to the indictment are unclear. The files contain information about US nuclear programs and “the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack,” among other secrets, according to the indictment.

As judge assigned to the case, Cannon will have the power to shape the course of the case, decide whether to dismiss some or all of the charges before the case goes to trial, choose which jurors to sit on, and will decide the scope of the evidence and legal arguments that lawyers can give before a jury.

She will also be tasked with determining what Trump’s sentence would be if a jury finds him guilty.

In a widely criticized decision last year, Cannon determined that an independent arbiter known as the special master should review the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The decision was overturned in a scathing opinion by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Miami on June 13. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ordered prosecutors to compile a list of witnesses with whom Trump could not discuss his case unless through his lawyers.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Monday that he hadn’t returned the boxes of documents because he had been “very busy” and wanted to go through them to separate his belongings.

This is the second ongoing criminal case against Trump. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a 34-count indictment against him, accusing him of unlawfully falsifying business records with payments to Stormy Daniels, a film actress for adults, before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty in the case and denied having an affair.

