Xi doesn’t buy Biden’s balancing act

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped off his plane on Chinese soil over the weekend, he was greeted with a chilly reception that set the tone for a series of tense, high-stakes meetings between the two superpowers. world.

He was met on the plane by a mid-level Chinese official (as well as US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns), seen as a calculated diplomatic snub by Beijing. What followed was a series of tense public exchanges and hours-long closed-door meetings with his counterparts as well as a brief meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that showed the Biden administrations have said efforts to easing tensions with China were not making much progress.

But it’s no surprise that any olive branch might be rejected, given that Washington’s approach to China is hardening as it ramps up public and military support for Taiwan, works to create a new architecture of anti-China security in the Asia-Pacific region and imposes severe sanctions. new trade restrictions and sanctions against Beijing.

Blinken didn’t have much leeway before the visit, and the Biden administration’s efforts to simultaneously lower the temperature and increase the pressure illustrates the administration’s dilemma. Namely, the hard power showdown against China is firing full throttle in Washington, while at the same time the Biden administration says it wants to compete. responsibly with China, cooperating on issues like climate change and protecting American businesses from the fallout of great power competition. It is not yet clear if the administration can do this, but what is clear is that China is not buying the strategy.

Xi apparently chided the US framework for responsibly managed competition between the two countries, saying said competition between major countries does not represent the trend of the times.

Some of Bidens’ most important allies on Capitol Hill have consistently applauded the trip as a crucial step in managing tensions, and it’s also clear the visit was also meant to allay US allies’ fears that Washington and Beijing could stumble out of power. a new cold war in a hot one.

Overall, it’s a promising restart to our dialogue, which is essential to stabilizing relations, said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the influential new House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party ( CCP). There is room for [ease tensions]provided that we also undertake sufficient preparations to deter conflict and aggression.

Other pundits, including former top Republican foreign policy officials, said the trip achieved nothing more than giving Beijing new ways to confront U.S. officials on its own. ground.

It’s a symptom of the old way of approaching China, where we thought, well, if we keep asking them at the right level or in the right way, if we find the magic formula and the right person to whom talk into their system, so get a different answer, said Kelley Currie, a former top State Department official in the Trump administration. When we keep asking them to do these meetings, it tells them it’s more important to us than it is to them, and they use that as leverage.

The concern is not that there was a [Blinken-Xi] meeting at all, many recognize the need to engage with adversaries, but that the visit took place thanks to intensive lobbying by the United States, said Carrie Filipetti, executive director of the Vandenberg Coalition, a group foreign policy curator. It means entering the discussion from a position of weakness when we need to project our strength.

The practice of diplomacy rarely results in sweeping victories or stunning defeats, and this trip was no different. Even with low expectations, given the pitiful state of US-China relations, Blinken came away from the trip with some tangible victories, including the creation of a joint task force on combating the fentanyl crisis and the acceptance of expanding interpersonal contacts. , academic exchanges and flights between the two countries.

But he has failed to score major victories on some of the biggest issues plaguing U.S.-China relations, such as getting China to publicly address Americans arbitrarily detained in China or the war in Ukraine. More worryingly, Blinken failed to get China to agree to restore military lines of communication in the event of accidents or miscalculations. The risk only seems to increase, after the announcement of a Chinese fighter jet buzzing a US surveillance plane flying over the South China Sea last month and China is reportedly seeking to build new military training and spy bases in Cuba.

The fact that the Chinese have refused to relaunch the mil-mil chains is disappointing and worrying. They apparently don’t buy into that framework at all, Bonnie Glaser, China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said on Twitter. This begs the question, is it then possible to stabilize relations?

Direct military lines between the United States and China are key to defusing potential crisis situations, Krishnamoorthi said. The CCP is completely irrelevant if it thinks a lack of military-to-military communications coupled with its dangerous maneuvers in the region will lead to self-deterrence, he said. I think it will lead to the reverse.

Some experts say refusing to reopen military channels could give Beijing more leverage over the United States. By keeping Washington guessing, Beijing hopes U.S. policymakers will think twice before taking steps that could further destabilize the relationship, said Craig Singleton, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative-leaning think tank. .

But that’s precisely why Biden administration officials have touted the importance of these talks. They also say that the fact that the trip even took place is something of a minor diplomatic achievement, a point of boasting that only underscores the dismal state of bilateral relations.

Chinese officials were infuriated by Blinkens’ decision to cancel his first visit to China earlier this year after he was caught floating spy balloons above US soil, leading China to halt high-level talks with the United States. Beijing pushed the administration to send Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Beijing first, before Blinken, according to several officials and congressional aides familiar with behind-the-scenes planning for the trip. China wanted the talks to focus on the economy first, but the Biden administration insisted on sending Blinken because unlike some of his counterparts, he could address the full extent of deadlocks in US-China relations. , including human rights, military tensions and the war in Ukraine. Beijing finally gave in.

Before Blinken, no secretary of state had been to China for five years. It’s an extraordinary time, said Evan Medeiros, a professor at Georgetown University and a former National Security Council official during the Obama administration. I think there’s probably a lot of misunderstandings, misperceptions that have built up over that time.

A key marker of whether Blinkens’ trip will have diplomatic autonomy is whether China will continue to engage in high-level talks with its American counterparts. Blinken and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang plan to plan a reciprocal visit to Washington and other top US officials, including Raimondo, Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry, are expected to follow suit with their own trips to Beijing. Biden administration officials also hope the resumption of talks will convince Xi to attend a large gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders at an Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in San Francisco in November.

At the moment, the main goal is not to restore confidence, said Scott Kennedy, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It’s about restoring a sense of openness, honesty and credibility on both sides that allows them to continue to interact despite the very low level of trust they have.