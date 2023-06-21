Trump’s grip on GOP nomination slips slightly as new poll shows his legal struggles may hurt him





A new post-impeachment poll shows worrying signs for former President Donald Trump. Trump maintains a huge lead on the GOP field, but his support is slipping amid his legal struggles. The former president has repeatedly asserted that he did not mishandle classified documents. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s legal woes are slightly eroding his considerable lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll.

The findings illustrate that while Republicans generally want Trump to stay in the race after being arraigned on federal charges, there are still pockets of the party that are reluctant to support the first former president to be indicted by the federal government. Trump has repeatedly denied mishandling classified documents or preventing federal prosecutors from retrieving them, though his Monday night comments underscored that narrative.

According to a CNN poll released Tuesday, Trump holds a 21-point lead over DeSantis (47-26), his closest Republican challenger, when Republicans and Republican-leaning voters were asked who they would support. The former president dropped six points on the CNN May poll early ballot question. The June poll was entirely conducted after Trump was arraigned in federal court last week.

In response, a Trump campaign official said in a statement that “President Trump continues to lead in poll after poll, both nationally and statewide.”

Trump’s decline is underscored by an easing in various demographic groups. The most notable feature of the decline is that it ripples across different demographics and wings of the GOP.

His preference among GOP voters has dropped 10 points, though he remains very popular at 67%. When it comes to who Republican-aligned voters would likely support, Trump dropped 9 points among men and voters ages 18-49; 7 points among voters earning less than $50,000 a year; and 6 points among voters aged 50 to 64 in addition to voters earning more than $50,000 a year. There weren’t enough respondents of color in either month’s poll to compare Trump’s level of support among those demographics. It is important to note that as the subsamples get smaller, the margin of error increases.

The good news for the former president is that neither DeSantis nor any other challenger has so far shown the ability to benefit from Trump’s struggles. The Florida governor was flat at 26%. Former Vice President Mike Pence was the only other prospect to approach the double digits at 9%. It was also the first CNN poll to be taken since DeSantis’ official announcement on May 24.

As other polls have revealed, Republicans also want Trump to stay on the court after the charges. In fact, CNN found that a majority of Republican and Republican-leaning voters don’t care about Trump’s conduct because a president’s effectiveness is more important.

It’s still very early in the fight for the GOP nomination, but the contest will begin to take shape over the summer. CNN found that 41% of GOP voters are willing to change their mind about their first choice for the nomination.

The CNN poll was conducted by the SSRS Opinion Panel from June 13-17 online and by phone. The overall sample was a random sample of 1,350 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, although as noted above it increases for smaller subgroups.

