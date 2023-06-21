Tension in Pakistan: justice has again ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several members of his party





Pakistani court has again ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several members of his party (AP)

A terrorism court in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday issued a warrant for the arrest without bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several members of the party he chairs – the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) – by the violent riots of May 9.

Among those affected by the court ruling are former minister Hammad Azhar, who held various positions during Khan’s tenure, and former assemblyman Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The arrest warrants respond to the riots that erupted just over a month ago, on May 9, when a wave of protests erupted after the arrest of the country’s strongest opposition figure.

On May 9, a wave of protests erupted after Khan’s arrest (REUTERS)

These incidents included attacks on the army headquarters in the town of Rawalpindi and on vehicles carrying troops, as well as attacks on soldiers and attempted break-ins at the residence of the current Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Also, a fire was recorded in the office of the Muslim League of Pakistan, preceded by Sharif, and on which justice seeks to determine the role of those recently arrested. According to the Prime Minister, it was a sample of a terrorist and anti-Pakistani program.

In addition to these incidents, Khan is under investigation in more than 100 court cases, among which he faces charges of corruption during his tenure in the executive as well as terrorism – on eight occasions – due to violent protests from his party and supporters. . .

One of the most prominent cases is that of the Qadir Trust, which is investigating the embezzlement of some $177 million from an education fund, Islamabad police reported.

Khan is under investigation in more than 100 corruption and terrorism court cases (REUTERS)

For his part, the 70-year-old politician accuses the government and the army of having arrested his supporters to prevent his victory in the next elections and even pointed out that it was the authorities themselves who attacked the military buildings in may.

Khan quit his post in the Pakistani executive in October 2022 due to a no-confidence motion that came after the Supreme Court of Justice ruled to reject the president’s bid to dissolve parliament.

Thus, the leader of the PTI sought to announce early elections in response to the refusal of the President of the Assembly to hold the vote in the first instance.

Once again, Khan targeted his enemies for his departure, particularly against the United States – which punished him for his closeness to Russia – and against former Pakistani army chief Qamar Bajwa.

While Pakistani justice ordered new arrests on Tuesday, the Lahora court granted bail to another of the main leaders of the PTI.

The Court considered Elahi’s request for freedom, which it gave the green light to in the last hours (REUTERS)

Parvez Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab state, was detained for 14 days earlier this month for involvement in a bribery scheme.

At the expiration of the initial deadline, the special judge Ali Raza Awan examined the request for release formulated by his defense, to which he gave the green light in the last hours.

Elahi is accused of having received bribes in exchange for facilitating development and infrastructure projects in his state for nearly 230,000 euros.

(With information from Europa Press)

Continue reading:

Pakistani army to toughen law against civilians who sparked violence after arrest of Imran Khan amid crackdown on his supporters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2023/06/20/tension-en-pakistan-la-justicia-ordeno-nuevamente-el-arresto-del-ex-primer-ministro-imran-khan-y-varios-miembros-de-su-partido/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos