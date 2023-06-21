Rishi Sunak’s cowardice in the face of Boris Johnson’s lies is a mark of shame on his government – Byline Times

Politics
Rishi Sunak's cowardice in the face of Boris Johnson's lies is a mark of shame on his government
What, if anything, does Rishi Sunak really stand for?
This question was much easier to answer. When he became Prime Minister last October, he promised that his government would be based on integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels.
Trust is earned. And I will win yours,” he insisted.
Yet last night Sunak’s commitment to these so-called fundamentals evaporated entirely.
After five hours of debate, the House of Commons voted 354 to just seven to approve a Privileges Committee report that found Boris Johnson repeatedly lied to MPs and committed multiple serious contempts of Parliament.
The vote was a historic moment in which MPs reaffirmed their commitment to honesty and accountability, after a long period of dishonesty and outright lighting from the former Prime Minister and his supporters .
Those who endorsed the committees’ verdict included all opposition parties, 118 Tory MPs, former prime minister Theresa May and current House leader Penny Mordaunt.
What they did not include was the Prime Minister himself, any other member of his cabinet or hundreds of other Conservative MPs.
Not only did Sunak not attend – arranging a series of meetings intended to prevent his appearance – but he also did not express an opinion on the matter.
Questioned several times by Signing time Monday morning, what the Prime Minister thought of the Committee’s verdict, his spokesman refused to say, replying that the Prime Minister did not want to influence the opinions of other MPs.
I mean he obviously thinks it’s fair to respect process and allow members to express their opinions freely without trying to influence that decision, his spokesperson said.
It is a free vote for the deputies and it will take place if it takes place.
In the end, Downing Street and Boris Johnson himself did their best to prevent the vote from taking place.
The former prime minister urged his waning band of supporters to remain silent when the motion was put up for a vote in the House of Commons, to avoid highlighting what little support he still had.
However, when Labor whips stepped in to force a vote, it quickly became clear that neither Sunak nor his cabinet were in sight.
Sunak’s cowardice – for there is no other word to describe it – on the matter of Johnson’s dishonesty, should be a real shame on his job as Prime Minister.
For years, MPs and the constituents they represent have been routinely lied to by Johnson and his administration.
While the Privileges Committee investigation has focused on Johnson’s lies about Partygate, there are countless other examples of him deliberately misleading the nation on everything from Brexit to his ’40 new hospitals’. non-existent, passing through the shameful defamations against his political opponents.
Throughout this period, Sunak not only supported Johnson, but actively helped keep him in office. It is easily forgotten now, but Sunaks late resignation from Johnsons government last summer, which precipitated his own bid for power, was in fact based on Johnson’s economic policyrather than anything to do with honesty and integrity.
It was only after Sunak became Prime Minister that he belatedly announced his commitment to these things.
However, by abdicating all responsibility yesterday, when it was most strongly asked of him, Sunak put himself to the test.
Over the past two weeks, several opinion polls have shown support for the government falling once again. The fallout from Johnson’s resignation and the video of Conservative Party staffers partying during the lockdown served to remind voters of the fundamental breaches of trust committed by this government.
Yesterday Sunak had the opportunity to make a clean break from that record and reaffirm his commitment to a more honest and decent form of politics. It was a test he has now completely failed.
