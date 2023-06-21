Jayapal and Van Hollen lead bicameral letter with over 70 members, urging President Biden to discuss respect for human rights and democratic values ​​in upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi





WASHINGTON Today, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) led a bicameral letter with more than 70 of their colleagues, urging President Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values ​​in India as he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. As the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, the United States and India have forged a close relationship based on strategic interests and shared democratic values. India is an important member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) and a crucial partner for stability in the Indo-Pacific, Members begin. As longtime supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences honestly and candidly. We therefore respectfully request that in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the United States, you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi issues of concern, They continue. A series of independent and credible reports reflect worrying signs in India towards shrinking political space, rising religious intolerance, targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on the freedom of the press and Internet access. Specifically, the State Department’s 2022 National Report on Human Rights Practices in India documents the tightening of political rights and voice. Similarly, the State Department’s 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom in India details the disturbing rise in religious intolerance towards minorities and religiously motivated violence by private and state actors. Moreover, annual assessments compiled by Reporters Without Borders show that India, a country known in the past for its vibrant and independent press, has dropped significantly in the press freedom rankings. And according to Access Now, India ranks first in terms of most internet shutdowns for the fifth consecutive year, they note. We join you in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States. We want a close and warm relationship between the people of the United States and the people of India. We want this friendship to be based not only on our many common interests, but also on shared values. We do not support any particular Indian leader or political party that is the decision of the Indian people, but we support the important principles that should be at the heart of American foreign policy. And we ask you, when you meet with Prime Minister Modi, to discuss the full range of issues important for a successful, strong and long-term relationship between our two great countries, members write in closing. Van Hollen and Jayapal were joined in sending the letter by senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Durbin (D-IL), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Jeanne Shaheen (D -NH), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Peter Welch (D-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) Also as Representatives Jake Auchincloss (MA-04), Becca Balint (VT-At Large), Nanette Diaz Barragn (CA-44), Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Tony Crdenas (CA-29), Andr Carson (IN-07), Greg Casar (TX-35), Sean Casten (IL-06), Judy Chu (CA-28), Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Steve Cohen (TN-09), Jason Crow (CO-06), Mark DeSaulnier (CA-10), Lloyd Doggett (TX-37), Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16), Valerie Foushee (NC-04), Maxwell Frost (FL-10), Jess G. Chuy Garca (IL-04), Robert Garcia (CA-42), Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Dan Goldman (NY-10) , Al Green (TX-09), Ral M. Grijalva (AZ-07), Jared Huffman (CA-02), Henry C. “Hank” Johnson; (GA-04), Robin Kelly (IL-02), John B. Larson (CT-01), Barbara Lee (CA-12), Mike Levin (CA-49), Betty McCollum (MN-04). (MA-02), Grace Meng (NY-06), Seth Moulton (MA-06), Jerrold Nadler (NY-12), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Mike Quigley (IL-05), Delia Ramirez (IL -03), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), Linda Snchez (CA-38), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09, Elissa Slotkin (MI-07 ), Mark Takano (CA-39), Mike Thompson (CA-04), Jill Tokuda (HI-02), David Trone (MD-06), Juan Vargas (CA-06.52), Nydia M. Velzquez ( NY-07), Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12), Susan Wild (PA-07) and Nikema Williams (GA-05). The full text of the letter is available here.

