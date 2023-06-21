Masrour Barzani in Ankara, meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan





ANKARAThe Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG in Iraq, Masrour Barzani, paid a visit to Ankara on Tuesday and had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the aim of “strengthening bilateral relations”. After the meeting, Masrour expressed in a Tweeter that they had deliberated on the strengthening of bilateral relations between the Kurdistan region and Turkey, as well as on recent developments in Iraq and in the wider region. Following Turkey’s decision to stop Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil exports through a pipeline linking the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, the Kurdistan Region is actively seeking to resume crude exports through the port from Ceyhan. The suspension, which took effect on March 25, prompted the Kurdistan region to explore avenues to restart the export process. The ARK suffered a $2 billion financial loss due to the nearly three-month suspension of crude oil exports. Masrour’s visit to Turkey is mainly focused on discussing the resumption of oil exports from Kurdistan via Turkey, analysts said. On Monday and following a meeting between Iraqi oil officials in Baghdad and a Turkish energy technical delegation, it was stated by two officials that additional talks would be needed to facilitate the resumption of northern oil exports from Iraq. During his visit, Masrour also had a meeting with Hakan Fidan, the former head of Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency and current foreign minister, with a focus on identifying areas of mutual cooperation. Discussions also focused on a review of recent political developments in Iraq and the region. Masrour Barzani’s latest official visit in Türkiye was April 15, 2022. The Barzani clan, which rules Iraqi Kurdistan, maintains close ties with the Turkish government, establishing them as a crucial partner in oil, economics and politics, especially with the KDP party. The Barzanis to oppose the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, which took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of the Kurds, to demand greater autonomy inTurkish Kurdistan(Bakur, northern Kurdistan) for the Kurdish minority which makes up more than22.5 million of the country’s 82 million inhabitants. The Barzani family is particularly known for its regular visits to Türkiye. Most recently, on June 3, 2023, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and cousin of Masrour Barzani, attended the swearing-in ceremony for the third time as Turkish President. Copyright 2023 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved comments comments

