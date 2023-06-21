Mandates not to be released for Imran in the case of the attacks of May 9





Security personnel use bulletproof shields to protect former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) upon his arrival at the High Court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. AFP/File

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailability warrants against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, in two cases filed in different police stations following the May 9 events.

The court also issued non-releasable warrants against other PTI leaders including Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Jamshed Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Ihsan Ullah Niazi and others in the same cases.

The warrants were issued at the request of Naseerabad and Model Town Police. The charges against the defendants were filed at Naseerabad and Model Town police stations in Lahore for their alleged involvement in the burning of a shipping container and the attack on the PMLN office in the provincial capital.

Investigators informed the court that despite repeated warnings, the accused had not cooperated with the investigation. The court authorized the arrest of the accused.

In a separate development, District and Extra Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra denied bail applications for PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser in a case related to the May 9 violence. The court issued a detailed three-page judgment explaining the rejection of bail applications by Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, saying the attack on sensitive buildings was pre-planned.

The court said in its judgment that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar encouraged their followers to attack sensitive buildings via their tweets, and they failed to control the situation at the time. Instead of curbing the vandalism, senior PTI leaders escalated the situation, the court heard.

Qureshi and Umar hurriedly left the courtroom and drove off in a vehicle parked outside. PTI Asad Qaiser also fled the scene and was not present when the judgment was announced.

A case has been filed against the trio at the Tarnol police station. Their flight can complicate legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Election Commission has formally decided to indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry and summoned them in person on July 11.

The announcement was made by a four-member commission headed by Sindh ECP member Nisar Ahmd Durrani following a reserved verdict on PTI’s objections to the show cause notice.

The commission chose to make charges against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. They were called to appear before the commission on July 11. During Tuesday’s proceedings, Faisal Chaudhry appeared on their behalf and said they had not been ordered from the previous hearing.

The Sindh ECP member said that the concerned parties did not appear before the forum even in the ongoing hearing despite notices and multiple hearings. He then announced the decision, saying the commission had the power to sue for contempt of court.

