Indias Modi faces human rights criticism ahead of US visit | Narendra Modi news

President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to host a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, ignoring critics who say the US is turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in India under the right-wing Modis government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Modis’ trip to the United States would confirm a deep and close partnership.

The visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, Kirby said, adding that India will be a critical strategic partner for the United States in the decades to come. come.

Concerns about India’s human rights record and Modi governments were largely absent from Kirby’s comments.

As the United States seeks to counter the rise of China through alliances with countries in Asia and the Pacific, politicians on both sides of the aisle in Washington, D.C., have backed enhanced cooperation with India. Democratic and Republican leaders, for example, invited Modi to address Congress during his trip.

But for some Democratic lawmakers, India’s record on religious liberty and civil liberties has drawn attention.

In a letter Signed by more than 70 members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, lawmakers called on the Biden administration to address human rights concerns during its talks with Modi.

A series of independent and credible reports reflect worrying signs in India towards shrinking political space, rising religious intolerance, targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on the freedom of press and internet access, the letter says.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, who did not sign the letter, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that she would boycott Modis’ address to Congress.

It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modis’ joint speech to Congress. Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023

It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital, she wrote. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable.

Asked about those concerns, Kirby said it was common for Biden to raise disagreements in talks with national leaders and that human rights were a fundamental part of the administration’s foreign policy.

Kirby also played down the focus on China, saying the trip was about the budding relationship between the two countries, not about sending a message to China.

But US-based groups say Washington is ignoring systematic rights abuses to pursue greater cooperation in areas such as arms sales.

Our concern is that the Biden administration is whitewashing everything that happens in India, said Rasheed Ahmed, executive director of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), which helped organize a series of protests during Modis’ visit.

In a phone call with Al Jazeera, Ahmed said Modi had gone from being banned from entering the United States to rolling out the red carpet, referring to previous sanctions against the leader.

These sanctions date back to 2005, when the State Department banned Modi from entering the United States for failing to end anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was the head of the State.

This restriction lasted until 2014, when Modi became prime minister. Nevertheless, last month a US State Department official pointed to escalating threats to religious freedoms in India, including targeted attacks on minorities and open calls for genocide against Muslims. Some of these calls come from officials of Modis’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But with Modi and the BJP firmly in power, analysts say Washington has largely pushed aside those concerns to strengthen ties, as the United States seeks allies in its effort to contain China.

Authoritarianism in places like Russia and China is well documented, Mohamad Junaid, an anthropologist and expert on South Asian politics, told Al Jazeera by phone. But India has escaped similar scrutiny because it veils itself as a democracy as it moves closer to becoming a one-party state.

In March, India’s main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, was convicted for making insulting remarks about Modi. The move was widely criticized as an effort to disqualify Gandhi from challenging Modi in the 2024 election. Modi and his party continue to enjoy great popularity in India.

Junaid also pointed to another example of the government’s rightward shift under Modi: the decision to revoke the semi-autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority region, in August 2019. It was a decision, Junaid explained, which aligned with the longstanding goals of Hindu nationalists.

There is no semblance of accountability to the Kashmiri people. Journalists languish in jail, social media sites are blocked, imprisonment without trial is widespread, he said. The United States has remained largely silent.

That could change, however, according to Ahmed, the ADRIC’s executive director. He noted that it was heartening to see Tuesday’s letter on India’s human rights record signed by dozens of lawmakers.

However, Ahmed said he would like to see US lawmakers take more concrete steps to address the issue.

How far they will go remains to be seen, he said. The real test will be whether they are willing to take a stand when it comes to creating policy.