DUP avoids historic Westminster vote on former ally Boris Johnson





ONLY two MPs from Northern Ireland voted in Monday’s historic debate over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. An overwhelming majority of 354 MPs voted to approve a damning Privileges Committee report which found Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament about his party denials. Of Northern Ireland’s 18 MPs, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry voted Yes, while none of the eight DUP MPs voted one way or the other. other. SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna did not vote and all seven Sinn Féin MPs abstained from sitting in parliament. The DUP had a close relationship with Mr Johnson in recent years. The party fully backed Mr Johnson in his Brexit campaign after he assured them that leaving the EU would not lead to an Irish Sea border. When this backfired, tensions over Northern Ireland protocol led to the DUP’s continued boycott of Stormont. Learn more The DUP’s disastrous ties to Boris Johnson MPs vote overwhelmingly for report that found Johnson lied about partygate Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also stayed away from the proceedings, saying he did not want to influence the members in any way. In what was a humiliating defeat for Mr Johnson, his sanctions included a ban on having a pass into parliament which is normally available to former MPs. He would also have faced a 90-day suspension from parliament, but he had already resigned after receiving an advance copy of the report. Monday’s vote followed several hours of debate, where criticism of Mr Johnson included calling him ‘a childish man who will not see that he has only himself to blame’. Boris Johnson has shown chronic dishonesty and public disdain for those who sacrificed during the pandemic. The report of the Standards and Privileges Committee exposes his unfitness to perform his duties. We must hold this liar accountable for betraying the public trust.@SDLPlive pic.twitter.com/4uz3bmIoD6 — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) June 19, 2023 With Tory MPs getting a free vote, 118 backed the report, but the majority stayed away. Among the seven who voted against were backbench MP Sir Bill Cash and Nick Fletcher, who argued that Mr Johnson was “human” and “almost died” during the pandemic. Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May said backing the report would be “a small but important step in restoring people’s trust” in parliament. Speaking ahead of the vote, MP Foyle Colum Eastwood said: ‘Boris Johnson has shown chronic dishonesty and disregard for the public in the face of those who sacrificed themselves during the pandemic. “The Standards and Privileges Committee report reveals his unfitness to perform his duties. We must hold this liar accountable for betraying the public trust. North Down MP Stephen Farry added: ‘I have just voted in favor of the Privileges Committee report against Boris Johnson. While he was ultimately held accountable for his lies, his character was well known. He should never have (be) close to power. Huge problems with governance in the UK and standards in public life unfortunately persist. I have just voted in favor of the Privileges Committee report against Boris Johnson. While he was ultimately held accountable for his lies, his character was well known. He should never have approached power. Huge problems with governance in the UK and standards in public life unfortunately persist. — Stephen Farry MP (@StephenFarryMP) June 19, 2023

