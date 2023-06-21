xi jinping: US President Biden calls Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ and greatly embarrasses Chinese ball blunder





US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator and said Xi was deeply embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was deflected over the United States earlier this year. Biden made the statements just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi during his trip to China, which was aimed at easing tensions between the two nations. “The reason Xi Jinping was so upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said during the interview. fundraiser in California. “It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It got out of hand,” Biden said. In February, a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, heightening tensions between the United States and China. Additionally, visits by U.S. and Taiwanese officials have further heightened tensions between the world’s major economies. Biden also said China “is in real economic trouble.” In May, the Chinese economy suffered setbacks, with industrial production and retail sales growth falling short of expectations. That has raised concerns that Beijing may need to take additional steps to stabilize its fragile post-pandemic recovery. The World Bank recently forecast US growth for 2023 at 1.1%, more than double the 0.5% estimate made in January. By comparison, China’s growth is expected to reach 5.6%, up from the 4.3% forecast in January. When they met on Monday, Blinken and Xi agreed to manage the intense rivalry between the United States and China, ensuring that it does not escalate into conflict. However, their talks failed to yield any significant breakthroughs during the Secretary of State’s rare visit to China. They agreed to maintain diplomatic engagement and plan for future visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Biden expressed his belief that relations between the two countries were moving in the right direction, indicating that progress had been made during Blinken’s trip. Biden also said Xi had raised concerns about the Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The US president said he had previously assured Xi that the US had no intention of encircling China with the Quad. “He called me and told me not to do this because it put him in a bind,” Biden explained. Later this week, Biden is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and talks on China are expected to be a topic of conversation between the two leaders. (with contributions from Reuters)

