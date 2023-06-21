Modi’s US visit: How India’s PM went from ban to US adoption





CNN

—



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already been shunned by the United States. Refusal of a visa for serious violations of religious freedom, he was effectively banned from entering the country for nearly a decade.

But in the nine years since that ban was lifted, Modi has been gradually embraced by the White House more than ever.

The leader of the world’s most populous nation will meet US President Joe Biden during a state visit to Washington this week, in a trip expected to further strengthen defense, trade and technology ties , and celebrate the warm bonds of family and friendship that connect the two countries.

Modi will also lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday, showcasing the influence of India’s soft power.

He will then address Congress the next day, an honor reserved for close US allies, and attend a lavish state dinner hosted by Biden, making it clear how strategic a partner Modi has become.

But as ceremonies and diplomatic niceties unfold in Washington, analysts say Modis’ visit will also be a test for the Biden administration, which has positioned itself as a Democrat. protector in an increasingly populist and polarized erawhile seemingly turning a blind eye to alleged human rights abuses in New Delhi.

Modis, in power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has come under intense scrutiny from rights groups and opposition lawmakers for its increasingly strident brand of Hindu nationalist politics and a continued crackdown on dissent. Pressure is mounting for Biden, who sees India as a key regional partner, to address these concerns one way or another during Modis’ visit.

But analysts say criticism is unlikely given India’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as its strong diaspora of 5 million in the United States among the world’s largest immigrant groups. country and its fastest growing electoral bloc.

Daniel S. Markey, senior adviser, South Asia, for the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), said Washington sees India as a strategic pivotal state in a global order increasingly defined by competition between the United States and China, adding that human rights concerns have generally trumped geopolitics.

But I believe they are still relevant, or should be, Markey said. If only because the deterioration of Indian democracy will make it a more difficult and less effective American partner.

The visit is a test because Biden should not appear to embrace Modis’ high-handed policies, he added.

The White House’s goal, in my view, should be to embrace relations with India without personalizing the relationship or endorsing Modis’ policies. It is a difficult needle to thread.

Modis’ trip to the United States is the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements he has undertaken in recent weeks, and Washington is not the only Western country to have rolled out the red carpet.

Last month he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, who praised Modi as a rock star, called the leader a boss and explained how he had strengthened Australian democracy.

Before that, Modi was in Papua New Guinea, where he met Prime Minister James Marape and pledged his support for the Pacific Islands, an area where China has also increased its outreach.

A few days earlier, he had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

Markey said it is symbolic of how Modi has prioritized accolades from other Democratic leaders in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Such commitments serve Modis’ political goals in India, he added.

His supporters are heartened by the respect he’s earning on the world stage, while his critics are demoralized because their concerns aren’t taken seriously in other democracies, Markey said.

Last week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the White House to put rights concerns at the center of the Modi-Biden summit.

Modi and Biden should jointly recognize the human rights challenges in India and the United States and agree to address them, John Sifton, Asia advocacy director for the group, said in a statement.

HRW and Amnesty International have invited policy makers to a screening of the BBC documentary which questioned Modis’ leadership during deadly 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat when he was chief minister of the state of western India.

The documentary was banned in India and BBC offices in New Delhi were raided by tax authorities shortly after it aired, sparking outrage from rights groups.

Washington’s relative silence on criticism of Modi has not gone unnoticed in India among government critics and those uncomfortable with BJP rule.

What angers a lot of people in India is the dishonesty towards Indian democratic standards, religious freedom and freedom of the press, said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at one of India’s leading think tanks, the Center for Policy Research.

That the White House is going out of its way to call India the mother of democracy angers Indians because they think the United States has been dishonest.

In Washington this week, Modi and Biden are expected to announce a number of trade and defense deals.

The visit, according to Tanvi Madan, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is significant and cannot be viewed in isolation.

It builds on nearly two and a half decades of progress in the relationship, she said. There are moments of opportunity that open up that have the potential to take relationships to the next level, and this is one of them.

Shared concerns about China are a key priority.

India and China have engaged in a military standoff along their shared Himalayan border that has claimed dozens of lives over the past three years, and New Delhi and Washington are growing increasingly worried about military might. growth of Beijing, its aggressive territorial claims on land and sea, and its growing economic influence over its smaller neighbors.

But as India draws closer to the United States, it still remains heavily dependent on Russia for its military equipment. This has been a major source of frustration for Western powers.

Rather than cutting economic ties with the Kremlin, India has undermined Western sanctions by increasing purchases of Russian oil, coal and fertilizer, giving President Vladimir Putin a vital financial lifeline as his forces lead a brutal war against Ukraine that reverberated around the world.

New Delhi has also repeatedly abstained from votes condemning Russia at the United Nations, giving Moscow a veneer of international legitimacy.

This cautious move illustrates India’s unique stance on the war: verbally distancing itself from Russia, while continuing to maintain essential relations with Moscow and deepening its ties with the West.

And the West, according to Madan, is ready to take it easy on New Delhi because of its growing influence.

The United States viewed India as important in its own right as a great democracy in economic growth, with military and technological capabilities that will play a key role in the international order, she said, adding that it It was also a vital geopolitical counterweight, economic alternative, and democratic contrast to China.

In recent months, signs of trouble have also emerged between New Delhi and Moscow. In March, the Indian Air Force said Russia was unable to meet its arms delivery commitments to India due to the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra described New Delhi’s defense relationship with Washington as strong and vibrant.

Speaking to reporters, he said the defense roadmap that India and the United States discussed focuses on all aspects of defence, basic production and basic development, and could be a key aspect of Modis’ journey.

Meanwhile, the Bidens government is seeking to encourage manufacturers to reduce their dependence on China and look to India, which has a population of 1.4 billion, many of whom are young, educated and largely English-speaking. .

Modi is well received in various countries as India is seen as an attractive and useful partner by many countries due to its growing global and regional role, Madan said.

I don’t expect public condemnation from the White House, she added. The focus will be on celebrating India and the Indo-American partnership.