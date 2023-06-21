The foundry becomes the starting point of industrial progress





AMBROSIUS HARTO MANUMOYOSO President Joko Widodo delivers a statement to the press during a working visit to the location of PT Freeport Indonesia’s second processing and refining plant or smelter project in Java Integrated Industrial and Special Economic Zone Port Estate (JIIPE), Gresik, East Java, Tuesday (2023/6/20). GRESIK, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo said smelters or processing and refining plants are the cornerstone of the nation’s progress in the newest technology industry. It is believed that the foundry will strengthen the national electricity or battery-based automotive industry. For this reason, the President wants PT Freeport Indonesia’s second smelter project in Gresik, East Java to be fully operational according to target by the end of 2024. This smelter is a base to become a developed country, the president said during the Freeport review. second smelter project, Tuesday (20/6/2023), at Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate (JIIPE) Special Economic Zone, Manyar, Gresik.

During the visit, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, BKPM Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and East Java Regional Leaders Communication Forum. Also read: Gresik smelter expected to be completed by the end of 2023 BPMI PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT Tuesday (20/6/ 2023). The second smelter is Freeport’s commitment to supporting downstream mining materials. JIIPE’s foundry has been built since October 12, 2021 with a physical construction target to be completed by the end of this year. Additionally, the smelter will start operating in May 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of next year. Freeport owns a full share (100%) in this second plant. With this foundry, the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry will be strengthened. (President Joko Widodo) The president continued, foundry construction reached 72-73%. The smelter should have a capacity of 1.7 million mt per year. According to Freeport, the project has absorbed up to 33 trillion rupees in funding. When fully operational, the smelter can produce 600,000 tons of copper cathode products per year as well as anode slurry products in the form of 6,000 tons of pure gold and silver bars per year. By-products that can also be produced per year are 1.5 million tons of sulfuric acid, 1.3 million tons of copper slag and 150,000 tons of gypsum. Also read: Gresik smelter operations set to ramp up AMBROSIUS HARTO MANUMOYOSO President Joko Widodo inspects the location of PT Freeport Indonesia’s second processing and refining plant or smelter project in the Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate (JIIPE) Special Economic Zone, Gresik, East Java, on Tuesday ( 20/6/2023). Freeport built its first foundry in 1996 and has been fully operational since 1998 in Gresik. The first plant is managed by PT Smelting Gresik with shares from Freeport (60%) and Mitsubishi (40%). This smelter has a capacity of 1 million dmt per year and produces 300,000 tons of copper cathode per year. This foundry is about 20 kilometers away from that of JIIPE. For the first smelter, Freeport plans to expand the development so it can increase production capacity to 1.3 million mt per year. The expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, like the foundry project of JIIPE. When combined, the two smelters can process 3 million metric tons per year, so the processing and refining of mining materials can be entirely or 100% domestic. With this foundry, the ecosystem of the electric vehicle industry will be even stronger, the president said. COMPASS/RUNIK SRI ASTUTI Workers work at the construction of PT Freeport Indonesia’s copper processing plant or smelter in Gresik, East Java, Thursday (2/2/2023). Work progress reached 51%. Freeport Indonesia Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas added that copper is an important commodity for the global market. The biggest consumer is of course China, copper is for power delivery, so all tech industries need copper, he said. With the construction of the second smelter, Indonesia will be among the top five copper producers in the world. The world production of copper cathodes reaches 15 million tons per year. With this smelter, Indonesia’s production can reach 1.2 million tonnes per year, Tony said. Also Read: On Mineral Export Ban, Government Policy Must Be Mature

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/nusantara/2023/06/20/smelter-jadi-pijakan-kemajuan-industri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

