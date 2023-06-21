Over 60% of Americans support legalizing psychedelic therapy | green state





More than 60% of Americans support legalizing access to regulated therapeutic psychedelics, according to a new poll. The Berkeley Psychedelics Survey, conducted by the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics (BCSP), surveyed 1,500 registered voters in the United States from June 9-15, 2023.

Of those surveyed, 49% indicated support for removing criminal penalties associated with the personal use of psychedelics. More than three-quarters of voters say it should be easier for scientists to access psychedelics for research.

RELATED: Psychedelic Policy Updates From Around The World

This is the first clear picture we have of what the American public thinks and feels about psychedelics, BCSP Executive Director Imran Khan said in a press release sent to GreenState. The Berkeley Psychedelics Survey shows that the majority of American voters are interested in and support the field. They want fewer barriers to research for scientists and they want regulated therapeutic access for the public.

The full results of the Berkeley psychedelics survey will be released July 12 during an online briefing from BCSP co-founder and best-selling author Michael Pollan, along with Imran Khan and the survey’s project manager. , Taylor West.

RELATED: MAPS Co-Sponsors SABI Survey of Psychedelic Experience

A similar poll, conducted earlier this year by Breakthrough Bulletin, correlates with the BPS findings. This survey of 1,704 voters nationwide also indicated that about six in ten Americans support legal psychedelic therapy.

Both polls highlight a shift in perceptions around psychedelic medicine in America. As the country faces persistent mental health and addiction epidemics, entheogenic compounds could potentially offer relief.

Amid all the stigma and hype around these powerful substances, it’s vital that researchers, policymakers and practitioners can understand and address the hopes and fears of the public, Khan said.

The news comes ahead of the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference being held in Denver this week. A preview of the survey will be presented on the first day of the event.

The Psychedelic Science 2023 conference, presented by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, is poised to be the largest event of its kind to date. The event will draw thousands of scholars, activists, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to the Mile High City for a week of conversation, cutting-edge research updates and onboarding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenstate.com/news/americans-support-legalizing-psychedelic-therapy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos