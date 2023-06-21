Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States: In a message to China, the United States praises India’s commitment to play an “engaged” role in the Indo-Pacific





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States (@narendramodi) Photo: Twitter Subscribe to Notifications Washington: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down for his state visit to the United States, the White House said India would be a key strategic partner for the United States in the decades to come. The White House said India, like the United States, is a vibrant democracy and the two nations will continue to work on their bilateral relationship. Addressing a press conference, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: “Democracy is tough. We know that. We’ve seen it with our own eyes here in this country. . It’s hard, you have to work on it.” “India has a vibrant democracy, and they too are working on it. No democracy reaches perfection at any given time,” he said. President Biden will host Prime Minister Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The Indian Prime Minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. In an apparent reference to China, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said India’s growing commitment to playing a “more engaged international role, including in the Indo- Pacific, demonstrates a new and growing willingness to join the United States in protecting and promoting a shared vision of a free, open, and rules-based global order.” Kirby further said that Prime Minister Modi’s official state visit “will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our common resolve to elevate its technology partnership. strategic, including in defence, clean energy”. , and space.” Prime Minister Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a historic three-day state visit to the United States. He received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/narendra-modi-us-visit-in-a-message-to-china-us-praises-indias-commitment-to-playing-engaged-role-in-indo-pacific-article-101147522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

