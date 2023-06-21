Rishi Sunak slammed for refusing to say Boris Johnson lied to MPs





Rishi Sunak won’t say whether he agrees that Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons. Rishi Sunak won’t say whether he agrees that Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons. Rishi Sunak was called weak and indecisive after he continued to refuse to say if he was okay with the fact that Boris Johnson lied to deputies about party door. The Prime Minister is already under fire for dodging last night’s Commons vote in which MPs overwhelmingly supported the Privileges Committees reportwho found his predecessor guilty of repeatedly misleading Parliament. Sunaks’ official spokesman was pressed by reporters today on the PM’s reaction to the result. But it only said: The Prime Minister thanks the committee for its thorough work and fully respects the decision of the House on this matter. This was rightly the business of parliament and not of government. Asked how the prime minister would have voted if he had been in parliament, the spokesman replied: I wouldn’t want to get into how he might have voted, that’s the definition of a hypothetical. He added: He felt it was right to allow a free vote to ensure the House could come to a collective view and he respects that view. It will continue to focus on the five public priorities. Asked if Sunak agreed with the privileges committee that Johnson had misled Parliament, the spokesman said: He respects the decision the House has reached. This follows extensive work by the committee, but beyond that, I have nothing to add. Deputy Head of Labor Angela Rayner told HuffPost UK: “It’s amazing that a prime minister who promised integrity, professionalism and accountability still has no opinion that his disgraced predecessor was found guilty of lying several times in Parliament. Instead of turning the page on Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak shows how weak and indecisive he is. It is a total failure of leadership. Related…

