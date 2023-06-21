PM Modi receives massive welcome from Indian diaspora at New York airport





New Delhi: The Indian diaspora in the United States greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the western country for his first state visit, with chants of “Modi, Modi” as he landed at John F. Kennedy from New York on Tuesday night. After landing at the airport, the Indian Prime Minister was greeted by Indian-American diplomats, including India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the Nations United, Ruchira Kamboj. VIDEO | Prime Minister Modi was received by Indian diplomats Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Ruchira Kamboj upon his arrival at JFK airport in New York earlier today. pic.twitter.com/WrRDxIAW0u – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023 In a video released by the ANI news agency, Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands with enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora who were waving the Indian flag. VIDEO | Prime Minister Modi met with members of the Indian Diaspora at JFK airport in New York.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/4xemViwG6m – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023 Several members of the Indian diaspora were also present in front of the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where the Indian Prime Minister will stay. Many of them were seen playing Garba while carrying Indian and American flags as they waited for Prime Minister Modi to arrive at the hotel. #SHOW | Members of Indian Diaspora perform Garba while waiting for PM Modi to arrive at New York hotel. pic.twitter.com/ZvhkKp5Hrm — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023 PM Modi will lead International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21. He will also meet with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Hariris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Bidens will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes a speech by Prime Minister Modi to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. During his trip to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also meet with leading CEOs and professionals and interact with members of the Indian Diaspora in the United States. Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will leave on June 24. After the trip to the United States, Modi will travel to Egypt for two days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/watch-pm-modi-gets-massive-welcome-by-indian-diaspora-at-new-york-airport-1610428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos