Donald Trump’s legal adviser fights to keep his lawyer’s license





John Eastman, the lawyer who served as Donald Trump’s legal adviser, is facing a challenge to his law license and possible disbarment for his development of the questionable legal theory behind efforts to nullify the 2020 election .

Eastman, as the House Select Committee discovered on the Jan. 6 capital riots, was deeply involved in forming a legal basis for Trump to challenge his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

The day before the capital riot on January 6, 2021, Eastman met with Mike Pence in the Oval Office and falsely claimed the vice president had the constitutional authority to overturn election results during the certification process. Pence denied the request. Eastman was also found to have drawn up a six-point plan outlining how Pence could reject results in seven states that Trump lost.

Eastman’s hand in Trump’s attempts to stay in power has put him at the heart of efforts to hold accountable those who orchestrated the plot. At its final hearing, the House Select Committee voted to refer Eastman, along with Trump and others, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges. Eastman was specifically fired for obstruction of due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The case is being investigated by the DOJ under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

A photo of John Eastman shown during a House Select Committee hearing into the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Eastman faces being disbarred for his legal involvement in the conspiracy to nullify the 2020 election. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Additionally, Eastman is in the process of challenging his license to practice law in the State Bar Court of California. The court is considering 11 disciplinary charges for his development of the legal theory he proposed for Pence to overturn the election. The proceedings began Tuesday in a Los Angeles court.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Eastman via email for comment.

The California State Bar Association charged Eastman with “moral turpitude, dishonesty and corruption” for making false statements about the election-cancellation plan, which it said violated business and the state profession. The association further argued that Eastman “violated that duty in an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and nullify the election results for the nation’s highest office – a blatant attack and unprecedented against our democracy”.

The process, ABC News reported, is expected to take eight days. If Eastman is found guilty, he could have his license suspended or revoked, although the final decision rests with the Supreme Court of California.

A number of witnesses have been listed for the proceedings, including Eastman. He is expected to speak on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-legal-adviser-fights-keep-law-license-1807965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos