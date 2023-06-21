President Joko Widodo’s 62nd birthday today, check out his full profile again





CARITAL JAKARTA – Indonesia’s 7th President Joko Widodo celebrates his 62nd birthday today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. President Jokowi himself was known in Surakarta, Central Java on June 21, 1961. On his birthday, President Jokowi is due to have activities in Bogor, West Java. Reportedly, in the morning, Jokowi will travel to Pasar Tohaga Parung, Bogor to hand over the BLT to traders.



President Jokowi had previously admitted that he had never celebrated a birthday. This was said by Jokowi after attending the inauguration of the construction of PT Hailiang Nova Material Indonesia’s copper foil plant in Gresik, East Java on Tuesday (6/20/2023), reported by Antara.

Jokowi admits he never had a birthday. Jokowi describes himself as a peasant who does not celebrate birthdays. In fact, Jokowi said he had never celebrated his birthday since he was born on June 21, 1961.

“I’ve never had a birthday. I’m from a village, I’ve never had a birthday. From when I was born to today,” Jokowi said.

For this reason, Jokowi assures that he has no special agenda on his birthday, Wednesday (21/6/2023).

So, for those of you who don’t know, check out President Joko Widodo’s full biography below.

education history As we know, President Joko Widodo did his primary studies at SDN III Tirtoyoso Solo, then he continued at the intermediate level at SMPN I Solo and finished his schooling at SMAN 6 Solo.



After graduating from high school, Joko Widodo continued her education at UGM Yogyakarta Faculty of Forestry. Based on the Presidential Library of the National Library of Indonesia website, Jokowi is a graduate of the Faculty of Forestry of UGM who worked in a BUMN company in Aceh province. Joko Widodo also worked part-time in her uncle’s furniture business. After studying at UGM, Jokowi decided to quit working and start his own furniture business. He and his colleagues formed a nationwide organization of furniture contractors for the Solo branch called Indonesian Association of Furniture Manufacturers (Asmindo). Jokowi also became president of the Asmindo organization. Joko Widodo’s career in the Indonesian government As we know, before becoming President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi had held several positions in the government. Quote from the website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, following the career of Joko Widodo. Also Read: President Joko Widodo appoints Mahfud MD as Plt Menkominfo

– Mayor of Surakarta (Solo): July 28, 2005 – October 1, 2012

– Governor of DKI Jakarta: October 15, 2012 – October 20, 2014

– President of the Republic of Indonesia: October 20, 2014 – present

Infrastructure development became a priority program under Jokowi’s early leadership. The development that is carried out uniformly in the outermost regions of Indonesia is carried out to catch up with Indonesia in this sector compared to other countries. This program is also accompanied by social assistance programs, such as the Smart Indonesia Card (KIP), the Healthy Indonesia Card (KIS) or the Family Hope Program (PKH). Since the start of his term, Joko Widodo has also pursued land reform, one of which is to speed up the issuance of land rights certificates to reduce the occurrence of land disputes due to the lack of certificates. During his second term, Joko Widodo shifted the government’s focus to developing and increasing Indonesia’s human resource capacity to be able to compete with other countries. The infrastructure development program continues in parallel. President Joko Widodo married Iriana Joko Widodo on December 24, 1986 in Solo. His second marriage was blessed with 3 children namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kahiyang Ayu, Kaesang Pangarep.

