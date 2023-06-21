US Congressman Eric Swalwell wonders about the fate of journalist Imran Riaz Khan





US Congressman Eric Swalwell has raised concerns about journalist and presenter Imran Riaz Khan, who has been missing since May 11.

To clarify, Eric Michael Swalwell is an American lawyer and politician who has represented the United States for California’s 14th congressional district since 2023. Between the 116th Congress and the 117th Congress, Congressman Swalwell earned over $23 million dollars in community project funding to support 24 local projects across the district.

Eric Swalwell is a strong advocate for democracy, human rights and equality. Therefore, he wrote a letter to the US Ambassador to Pakistan, requesting updates on the arrest and whereabouts of journalist and presenter Imran Riaz Khan.

“Freedom of the press is a fundamental principle that binds our nations and peoples together. I remain committed to strengthening U.S.-Pakistani relations and look forward to discussing the matter with the Ambassador,” Eric Swalwell said in his statement.

pic.twitter.com/FedJmts4V9

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 19, 2023

Later, he attended a rally organized by the Pakistani community in Dallas, Texas. He recognized the Pakistani diaspora as an important part of the community, saying he cares about what is happening in Pakistan.

“We are so proud of the Pakistani roots we have in our district. What happens in Pakistan matters…I care about what happens there,” Congressman Eric Swalwell said, addressing the Pakistani community in Dallas.

In conversation with the Pakistani community in Dallas, TX, Congressman @RepSwalwell said he had written to the Pakistani Ambassador asking where Imran Riaz Khan was. The congressman has spoken extensively about current human rights abuses and also recently spoke with President Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/My0M84agLN

— Atif Khan (@akhan4pakistan) June 20, 2023

Presenter Imran Riaz Khan, who is a strong supporter of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his policies, was arrested by police on 11 May at Sialkot airport. The journalist was reportedly arrested for allegedly inciting violence during clashes between security forces and PTI supporters.

The fate of journalist and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan remains unknown more than a month after his disappearance. His family said Imran Riaz was arrested at Sialkot airport by Punjab police. They also said the police failed to bring him to court, saying he was released shortly after his arrest. However, his whereabouts still remain unknown.

