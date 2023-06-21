Dan Rodricks: Comparing Donald Trump to the Glen Burnie man who went to jail





While Donald Trump was president, the Justice Department went after Harold T. Martin III known as Glen Burnie man and NSA contractor for hoarding highly classified documents in his house, in his car and in the dusty, unlocked shed in his yard.

Police blocked the street where Martin lived while federal agents used a battering ram and set off a flash grenade to burst into his two-story home. The FBI’s search revealed a wealth of top secret files. A federal grand jury has charged the Glen Burnie man with one of the biggest document thefts in National Security Agency history.

You are a bad man. There’s no way around it, a raid official told Martin. You are a bad man.

Martin, who was 52 at the time, had worked for several years at the NSA, about 15 miles from his home. As a contract employee, he got away with both paper and digital classified documents that federal prosecutors said related to national defense.

Martin went to jail.

Can you guess why I mentioned this today?

Exactly! That’s because plaintive Trump supporters continue to make noise about the federal indictment charging the former president with something similar by deliberately and illegally hoarding classified documents in his Florida mansion and blocking government efforts to secure their return.

Trump loyalists defend him and claim the Biden administration has weaponized the DOJ against their man. Everything is so wrong and unfair, they cry.

On the other side, Jack Smith, special counsel in the Trump case, declares what most of us consider an American ideal: We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone. .

So I thought we could all use a little perspective on this thing called equal justice by comparing Mar-a-Lago Man with Glen Burnie man. There are similarities and there are differences. Let’s eliminate the latter first.

The indictments against Martin and Trump allege violations of different federal laws.

Martin was charged with theft of government property and unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents. Investigators seized thousands of paper documents, dozens of computers, external hard drives, discs and USB keys from his home. Its theft was massive and took several years before being detected.

Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents after his presidency by keeping them in multiple boxes in a ballroom, storage room and bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s reserve was tiny compared to Martin’s. But, in terms of the content of the documents, both cases posed potential threats to national security.

According to published reports and court records, documents from Martins’ theft involved a top-secret tool used by the NSA to hack into other countries’ computer systems, efforts against global terrorists, and specific operational plans against a known enemy. United States and its allies.

Trump is responsible for keeping documents related to the United States’ nuclear programs; the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Neither Martin nor Trump have been accused of selling or disseminating classified material.

But, in both cases, prosecutors made this point: Such breaches could have harmed intelligence efforts and put lives at risk. Martins’ crimes, federal prosecutors in Baltimore said, force the government to treat the stolen material as compromised, requiring the government to take corrective action, including changing or scrapping national security programs.

Trump’s indictment says his alleged crimes could endanger U.S. national security, foreign relations, the safety of U.S. military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence-gathering methods. information.

Trump is also accused of making false statements and conspiring to withhold or conceal government documents.

The former president of course claimed his innocence. He is free to roam the countryside raising campaign funds and howling about the injustice of his indictment.

None of those stomach aches came from the man from Glen Burnie.

Harold Martin was handcuffed to his home in August 2016 and held on a flight risk charge for the next three years. In March 2019, he pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and four months later U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett sentenced him to nine years in prison.

All things being equal and it is an ideal, not a reality, in criminal justice, Trump, if convicted, should face a prison sentence. I mean, here it is.

Martin is still incarcerated. He received credit for the time he served prior to sentencing and is eligible for release in May 2024. He is currently being held at a federal facility in Massachusetts that treats inmates who require medical or mental health care. long-term.

Before sentencing Martin, Judge Bennett heard testimony that the former NSA contractor suffered from an untreated mental illness that left him alone and isolated at work. A psychologist who assessed Martin said the documents he brought home became a tangible representation of his worth. He noted that Martin attempted to return the documents but found himself unable to emotionally part with them.

This could explain Trump: unable to emotionally separate himself from the presidency, he kept top-secret documents that gave him a tangible representation of his worth.

I know: Objection! Speculation has no place in court.

This is why I limit my practice to a newspaper column.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/opinion/columnists/dan-rodricks/bs-ed-rodricks-0620-trump-nsa-20230620-ije6bbmz5fhsfntiacuuvkusgq-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos