Biden compares China’s Xi Jinping to ‘dictators’ even as Washington and Beijing work to unfreeze ties

President Joe Biden compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to dictators at a political fundraiser in California on Tuesday night, delivering the unscripted remarks about a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his recent trip had helped mend the fractured relationship between Washington and Beijing. The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there. No, I’m serious. This is very embarrassing for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened, Biden told Bay Area fundraiser attendees, referring to the Chinese spy balloon that the United States shot down earlier this year. The presidents’ seemingly off-message remarks come at a particularly tense time in US-China relations. The Washington diplomat said on Monday that the United States and China have made progress in getting their relationship back on track, with both sides agreeing on the need to stabilize their bilateral relationship. CNN has contacted the White House about the president’s comment. Biden, in his remarks, also praised Blinkens’ work to mend the relationship, reiterating that he had done a good job and adding that improving the relationship would take time. At a second fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden told donors that US climate envoy John Kerry would also hopefully take a trip to China very soon with a focus on the environment. Blinken, who is the first US secretary of state to visit Beijing in five years, recently wrapped up two days of meetings in the Chinese capital with senior officials including Xi that yielded no major breakthroughs, but to agreements on both sides to pursue other diplomatic engagements. . We weren’t going to be successful on every issue between us on any given day, but in a whole variety of areas, depending on the terms we set for this trip, we’ve made progress and are moving forward,” Blinken said during of a press conference in Beijing on Monday. And Biden, for his part, told reporters just this weekend that he hopes to meet with Xi in the coming months. On Tuesday, the president went into additional detail about some of the lingering tensions between the two superpowers. He said while the Chinese leader was bothered by the ball incident, what really upset him was Bidens’ efforts since taking office to bring the Quad leaders closer to the United States, India , Australia and Japan to serve as a counterweight to a more assertive China. He called me and told me not to because it put him in a bind, Biden said, referring to the Chinese president. We were just trying to make sure that the international rules of the air and sea routes remained open. The White House’s increased engagement with Quad leaders, officially known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is part of a broader U.S. strategy to increase its diplomatic outreach to South Pacific nations. and re-engage with that part of the world. The region has taken on greater importance to Washington as China becomes more assertive over its territorial claims in the region, expands its naval capabilities and militarizes the South China Sea islands. Today, India, Australia, Japan and the United States are working hand in hand in the South China Sea, in the Indian Ocean. We have a situation where I met with the top 50 maritime states in East Asia, Biden said in California.

