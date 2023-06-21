Politics
manipur | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for overseas trip, awaiting dismayed Manipur delegation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday for an overseas trip, which includes a visit to the United States and a state dinner, without granting an audience to a 10-party Manipur delegation that has been waiting to meet him since June 10.
Appalled by Modis’ refusal to meet senior leaders in Manipur where peace has yet to return after a conflagration that left more than 100 dead and displaced 60,000 people, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that ‘they weren’t beggars to be treated with such apathy when all they wanted was the restoration of normalcy.
We feel like we are worthless. We didn’t come begging for anything; we are not beggars. Our people are dying, our state is burning and we want peace. But the prime minister doesn’t have five minutes for us, Singh said.
Congress Spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said the BJP’s attitude towards Manipur’s top leadership was reflected in the prime minister’s decision to spare 45 minutes to meet with a dialogue writer. He was referring to Manoj Muntashir who wrote dialogues in the film Adipurush which caused controversy.
Prime Minister Modi boards a plane in New Delhi on Tuesday en route to the United States for a visit that includes a state dinner on Thursday.
PTI
Singh said: Manipur is a small state, but such a big crisis should be treated as a national issue. The problem is a result of BJP politics and the inability of state governments to manage the crisis. If the Prime Minister had shown commitment and determination, the violence could have stopped in 24 hours. But one wonders if Manipur was left to burn as part of some secret or hidden agenda.
Expressing his anguish over Modis’ apathy, Singh said: The government is alarmed when a temple is vandalized in Australia or Canada. More than 600 temples and churches have so far been burned down or vandalized in Manipur. Is India not concerned? What will the Prime Minister say if someone asks him in a foreign country about the destruction of temples and churches in India? If such violence happened in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, wouldn’t we see a different attitude? Manipur merged with India in 1949 and now our young people are wondering what is the gain if the state is not treated as part of India?
Another senior leader and former minister Nimai Chand Luwang said: We are extremely disappointed. I don’t want to use strong words but people are not happy with this in Manipur. The trouble started because the BJP made a deal with a group of Kuki activists. People don’t want to see the face of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh anymore. He must go.
All other members of the delegation blamed Chief Minister and BJP leader Biren Singh for the crisis.
Pleading with the media to spread the message of the crisis in Manipur, a member of the delegation said it was not a communal fight between the Kukis and the Meiteis, but a problem created by the failure of governance. The chief minister is the architect and builder of the problem. People expected the Prime Minister to intervene. But do you know what happened after the (last) Mann Ki Baat? People smashed their radio sets on the road.
The delegation visited the prime minister’s office on Tuesday and submitted the memorandum to officials after Modi left for the United States. The memorandum gave details of the unrest that began on May 3. Governments, at the Center and at the state level, must be held accountable for failing to contain the ongoing violence, the memorandum says.
Referring to the demand of 10 Kuki MPs for a separate administrative unit, the memorandum said: We oppose it and defend the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur. The grievances of each community must be heard and handled sensitively. All armed groups must be disarmed immediately.
