‘I won’t surrender even if they put me in jail,’ says Imran Khan, former Pak PM





LAHORE – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will continue to fight for the rule of law in the country, saying he will not strike a deal or surrender even if the government puts him in jeopardy. prison.

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight was for the better future of his country and his people. “I will not make any deal or surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue to fight for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country,” Khan said.

The 70-year-old leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) party traveled to Islamabad from Lahore on Monday to seek an extension of his bail in 19 cases.

Khan faces more than 140 cases. The cases mainly concern terrorism, incitement of the public to violence, arson, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.

Meanwhile, Lahore police on Sunday arrested 30 PTI workers, including former football star Shumaila Sattar, for trying to meet Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, a police officer said on Monday. Sattar was a former member of the women’s national football team.

A senior lawyer, who is a petitioner against the trial of civilians in military courts, was also “kidnapped” after meeting Khan in Lahore, the officer said.

Lahore Police said Sattar was arrested in connection with the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore on May 9. She was identified by geo-fencing and sent to jail on remand, police said.

Khan also said that the Supreme Court’s lead lawyer, Aziz Bhandhari, was abducted (by agencies) after calling him at his residence in Zaman Park the other day. He said lawyer Bhandhari had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the trial of civilians in military courts.

“This is complete martial law in the country,” he said.

The 30 PTI workers, who were released from prison in connection with the May 9 violence, wanted to see Khan and were re-arrested under the Public Disturbances Act.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after Khan was arrested by paramilitaries inside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. He was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and public buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests following Khan’s arrest.

According to the PTI, law enforcement arrested more than 10,000 party activists across Pakistan, mostly from Punjab.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him for his independent foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

