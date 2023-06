Boris Johnson is an optimistic narcissist

The dissidents Why, Johnson asks, in a statement genuinely aimed at dissenting Tories, has the party dropped measures to help people find housing or scrap EU directives or promote animal welfare ? Well, again, maybe it’s just because so many Tory MPs have rebelled against national housing targets; because his plan to shred legacy EU legislation was so ridiculously quick, ill-conceived and unparliamentary that even the famous leftist Kemi Badenoch realized it was impossible; and because with a reduced parliamentary majority, No. 10 did not want to argue about hunting. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an immigration raid in London on June 15. Reuters The Sunak plan might not work. I don’t think that will be the case. His five pledges, focused on immediate and practical issues, such as NHS waiting lists and inflation, are in many ways out of his hands. If he was able to claim some sort of victory early next year, it would certainly put him in a better position. But there are very few signs that the electorate is ready to forget all the failures of the Conservative era and treat the Sunak government as a fresh start. No evidence to back up claims But Johnson’s resignation is ultimately a reminder that there is no right-wing alternative plan likely to excite and galvanize enough voters to keep the Tories in power. There is only paranoia, bluster and bitterness. The real case of Johnson is a theory of Trumpian power I one big man. His followers compare him to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cincinnatus, Winston Churchill, Bonnie Prince Charlie and various thugs from Game Of Thrones. He bases his power on the Brexit referendum, 16.7 million people marching behind him at that time, and the Conservatives’ election victory in 2019, when he had 14 million people behind him. Certainly, his name will always be linked to Brexit. But given how many of those 16.7 million people regret what they did and given what we know of Johnson’s hesitation and mixed motives for supporting Leave, it’s not quite the slam dunk. that he seems to think it is. Is this Johnson’s self-written political obituary? For him, I hope not. It was graceless, self-pity (I am now being kicked out of parliament by a small handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims) and shows a willful lack of understanding of parliamentary politics. Indeed, Johnson was never a man with a plan, rather an optimistic narcissist who believes anything can happen as throughout his life, it mostly does. Perhaps, following a catastrophic defeat of the Conservatives next year, it will. But for now, the template is in place. new statesman

