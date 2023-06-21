From Gresik, President Joko Widodo is optimistic that Indonesia will become a developed country





GRESIK – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that Indonesia has a great opportunity to become a developed country in the future. According to Jokowi, Indonesia’s progress will start with Gresik Regency, which has the world’s largest copper concentrate processing plant. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during his visit to see the progress of PT Freeport Indonesia’s smelter project in JIIPE Manyar Gresik region. On this occasion, Jokowi said he was happy because the smelter project of PT Freeport Indonesia had reached 72.5%. “As per what was conveyed to me, this smelter will be completed and ready to operate in May 2024,” Jokowi said. Also Read: PT Freeport Indonesia Receives Pioneer Investment Award 2023 He said that apart from continuing to push forward the Gresik smelter project, the government is also optimizing the integration program for mining products such as nickel in Sulawesi and bauxite in West Kalimantan. Later, all the mining products that have been processed domestically will make Indonesia a fully sovereign country in the management of its mining products, so the global market is eagerly awaited. “From this integration, we will be able to create lithium battery products needed for electric vehicles. Thus, in the future, Indonesia will be competitive and make it a foothold to become a developed country,” said- he declared. Also Read: Owning Freeport Smelter, DPR RI Bullish on Growth of East Java Economy Meanwhile, PT Freeport Indonesia chief executive Toni Wenas said if the Manyar Gresik Smelter plant is completed, it will make Indonesia the world’s fifth largest copper producer. “Currently, the global production of copper cathodes has reached 15 million. If the Gresik smelter is completed and added to the PT Amman smelter, Indonesia will be able to produce up to 1.2 million tons of copper cathodes and will place us in the world’s top five copper players,” Toni said. On this occasion, Toni Wenas also revealed that the activity of copper cathodes in the future would be very promising. Because copper is widely used as a conductor of electricity. Well, for several years the demand for copper has steadily increased as the electric vehicle ecosystem has begun to develop (electric vehicle). Also Read: Progress Reaches 51.7%, Optimistic Freeport Construction Ends in 2023 “We continue to make significant progress towards the Smelter project. According to the project objective, the physical construction will be completed by the end of this year. Then, in the first quarter of 2024, we will carry out commissioning tests ( trial production) and we will start operating in May next year,” he explained. Asked about the workforce, Toni said the Manyar smelter project had absorbed a cumulative workforce of up to 25,000 people. The composition consists of 98% Indonesian citizens and 2% foreigners.

