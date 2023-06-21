‘It’s glaring’: Ethics experts sound alarm bells over Trump’s hotel deal with Oman





A new Trump hotel and golf course being developed in the Gulf of Oman raises new ethical concerns as Donald Trump runs for president again in 2024, a New York Times investigation found on Tuesday.

Trump was invited into the project by a Saudi real estate company with close ties to the Saudi government and is now in direct business with the government of Oman to develop it.

“It’s as egregious as it comes,” Virginia Canter told The Times. “How and when is he going to sell off American interests? That’s the question it creates. That’s the kind of corruption our founding fathers worry about most.”

“I’ve never seen anything like the agreement with Oman, regarding the potential for conflict of interest.”

As part of his investigation, Times reporter Eric Lipton conducted interviews, visited the Oman construction site and reviewed hundreds of pages of financial documents.

“As a NYT reporter, I’ve been investigating the Trump family’s international dealings since 2016,” Liptont tweeted. “India, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey, Panama. I’ve never seen anything like the agreement with Oman, in terms of the risk of conflict of interest.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Trump Organization will design a hotel, golf course and golf club and operate them for 30 years. He will not invest any money in the project, but has already received at least $5 million.

Its business partners are the Saudi real estate company Dar Al Arkan and the government of Oman, which is providing land and funds for the project and will reap a share of the profits over time.

Lipton noted that Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner worked to deepen US relations with Oman while Trump was in office. Oman is a US ally and an important regional player as it maintains relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Trump also deepened his ties to Saudi Arabia during his presidency. After he left, he and Kushner continued to do business with the country, as he worked with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to organize the LIV golf tour and Kushner received a $2 billion investment from the fund.

Trump announced he would seek re-election on Nov. 15, 2022. A few days later, DarGlobal posted a video on YouTube launching the Trump-branded facility in the Oman resort that featured footage from an event of closing of the Trumptower deal which Trump attended the same week. In February 2023, when his father had already thrown his hat into the presidential ring, Eric Trump traveled to Oman to meet with officials there.

“His stake in the project in Oman as he runs for president again only draws more attention to the question of whether and how his own financial interests might influence foreign policy if he returns to the White House,” Lipton wrote for the Times.

The federal prosecutors behind Trump’s indictment for mishandling classified documents have previously subpoenaed information about his dealings with foreign governments, including the LIV golf tour.

“That alone should disqualify Trump from being president again,” journalist Victoria Brownworth tweeted in response to the Times revelations.

Another potential concern raised by Lipton is the possibility of labor rights violations in the construction of the project. Daytime temperatures in Oman can reach hundreds of degrees Fahrenheit, and the country, like other Gulf countries, has been criticized for its treatment of migrant workers. Workers on the new project were paid as little as $340 a month for the first phase of construction, an engineer told Lipton.

“It’s too hot, too hot,” Mathan Mp, a 38-year-old supervisor from Tamil Nadu, India, told The Times. “But we came for work. We have a schedule. We have to finish the project.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/06/20/blatant-as-it-comes-ethics-experts-sound-alarm-over-hotel-deal-with-oman_partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos