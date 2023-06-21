President Joko Widodo turns 62 today, here is his short portrait





ABATANEWS, JAKARTA The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo has a birthday today, Wednesday (21/6/2023). Jokowi, his nickname, is even 62 years old today. However, for the man who was born in Surakarta, Central Java, in 1961, there was no special celebration on his birthday. “I never have a birthday. I am a villager, I have never had a birthday since I was born until now,” Jokowi told reporters in Gresik yesterday (20/6/2023) . Also Read: Regarding SBY’s Dream, Jokowi: It’s All Our Dreams When he was just born, the name given by his parents, Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjiatmi, was Mulyono. However, as he was often ill, the name was changed to “Joko Widodo”. Since childhood, Jokowi studied in Surakarta. From elementary school to high school. He had just left Surakarta when he continued his studies at university. Jokowi moved to Yogyakarta and was enrolled as a student at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in the Department of Forestry in the Faculty of Forestry. Also Read: President Jokowi reviews smelter project development at NTB Before entering politics, the eldest and only son of four children was a businessman. In 1988, he founded a company called CV Rakabu which was dedicated to furniture. While exercising his activity, he meets a man of French nationality, Bernard Chêne. It was Bernard who first called it ‘Jokowi’, which has remained until today. Success in entrepreneurship, Jokowi eventually dove into the world of politics. In 2005, Jokowi ran as a candidate for mayor of Surakarta accompanied by FX Hady Rudyatmo. Also Read: President Jokowi to Watch Indonesian National Team Vs Argentina Live It turned out that his political career was successful. He was re-elected with FX Rudy in the 2010 political contest or for his second term. His name is skyrocketing. Before the end of his tenure in Surakarta, Jokowi was immediately recruited by the PDIP to run as a candidate for Governor of DKI Jakarta in 2012. Along with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), Jokowi overthrew then incumbent Fauzi Bowo who was associated with Nachrowi Ramli. And again, after only 2 years in charge of Jakarta, Jokowi was again “encouraged” to rise through the ranks to become a candidate for President of the Republic of Indonesia in the 2014 elections. Finally, Jokowi reached the highest peak of his political career in Indonesia. , after successfully winning the 2014 election with Jusuf Kalla. Also read: Jokowi: Don’t choose the wrong leader in 2024, the risk is Indonesia In fact, Jokowi managed to defend his throne in the 2019 elections. This time with a different partner, Ma’ruf Amin, who is currently Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. Writer: Wahyuddin

