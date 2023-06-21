Trump trial date set





New Traffic Anchor/Digital Publisher

Trial date set in former President Trump’s classified documents case

Updated: 5:25 PM EDT June 20, 2023

OF YOUR FUTURE FORECASTS JEFF. Alright, CHRIS, THANK YOU. AND WE NOW KNOW THE DATE IN PLACE OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPS CRIMINAL TRIAL FOR HIS ALLEGED MISHANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS. THE TRIAL WILL BE HELD AT THE FORT PIERCE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE. WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE TONIGHT. TERRI PARKER RETURNS FROM SECURITY MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE TRIAL. WE START WITH OUR CO-ANCHOR, TODD MCDERMOTT WITH A CLOSER LOOK AT TODAY’S DECISION. TODD ​​FELICIA TIFFANY, US DISTRICT COURT JUDGE AILEEN CANNON HAS DECLARED AUGUST 14 AS THE START DATE FOR FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMPS CRIMINAL TRIAL FOR ALLEGED MALOPERATION OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS. THIS MEANS PRELIMINARY HEARINGS INTO THE UPCOMING JURY TRIAL WHICH HAPPENED IN ABOUT A MONTH, BUT TO BE VERY CLEAR, A TRIAL IN AUGUST IS STILL VERY LIKELY. AND EVEN FORT PIERCE FEDERAL COURT IS THE PLACE BECAUSE THERE IS NOT SURE, ACCORDING TO THE JUDGE HERSELF, IN THE ORDER SHE ISSUED TODAY. WHILE IT IS UNKNOWN HOW MANY DAYS THE TRIAL WILL TAKE, THE JUDGE HAS BLOCKED DOWN TWO WEEKS FOR ALL PRELIMINARY MOTIONS SHOULD BE FILED BY JULY 24, JUST OVER A MONTH FROM NOW. ALL OF THESE DATES WILL LIKELY BE DELAYED DUE TO THE COMPLEXITY OF THE CASES AND ISSUES WITH CLASSIFIED INFORMATION AND DELAY MOTIONS THAT MAY COME FROM THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S DEFENSE TEAM. JUDGE CANNON SCHEDULED THE TRIAL TO TAKE PLACE IN HIS COURTROOM IN FORT PIERCE INSTEAD OF THE MIAMI COURTROOM IN THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE WHERE DONALD TRUMP WAS SHOWN. AND JUST LAST WEEK, THE FORMER PRESIDENT CHARGED WITH 31 COUNTS OF TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS CHARGE UNDER THE ESPIONAGE ACT AFTER HE LEFT OFFICE. AND SIX OTHER COUNTS RELATING TO OBSTRUCTION OF THE INVESTIGATION OF THE TAKING OF DOCUMENTS. THE KEY PART OF SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITHS THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S PROSECUTION CENTERS ON THIS 2021 ORDER. DISCUSS DETAILS OF WHAT HE CALLS SECRET INFORMATION RELATED TO CLASSIFIED MATERIAL HE APPEARENTLY HAS IN HAND AT THE TIME. TRUMP IS ALLEGEDLY HEARD AS PRESIDENT I MIGHT HAVE DECLASSIFIED BUT NOW I CAN’T. IT’S ACTUALLY HEARD ON THE RECORDING. BUT DONALD TRUMP TOLD FOX NEWS LAST NIGHT HE IS NOT REFERRING TO AN ACTUAL DOCUMENT. I HAVE NO DOCUMENT BY ITSELF. THERE WAS NOTHING TO DECLASSIFY. IT WAS NEWSPAPER STORIES, MAGAZINES, STORIES AND ARTICLES. I AM JUST, AS WE HAVE REPORTED, THE LIKELIHOOD OF A TRIAL BEGINNING SO SOON REALLY REMAINS IN SERIOUS QUESTION. DONALD TRUMPS’ DEFENSE ATTORNEYS CAN MAKE MOTIONS TO EXCLUDE CERTAIN EVIDENCE FROM THE TRIAL. TRUMPS’ LAWYERS MAY ALSO ASK FOR THE CASE TO BE DISMISSED OR AS TO A LOCATION CHANGE, TRUMPS’ LAWYERS ALSO BEING REQUESTED TO OBTAIN PROPERTY SECURITY CLEARANCE. THIS PROCESS COULD TAKE TIME AND REMEMBER THAT HIS ENTIRE LEGAL TEAM IS NOT YET IN PLACE. TIFFANY TODD, THANK YOU. AT THIS TIME, LAW ENFORCEMENT IN FORT PIERCE AND ST. LUCIE COUNTY ARE ENSURE THAT ALL IS READY FOR THE POSSIBLE ARRIVAL OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT. INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST TERRI PARKER TALKED WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT ABOUT BEING READY FOR THE UPCOMING TRIAL. WITH SUCH A HISTORICAL EVENT TAKING PLACE HERE IN FORT PIERCE, OF COURSE SAFETY WILL BE A BIG CONCERN. WE HAVE TALKED TO SEVERAL AGENCIES WHO WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THIS ROLE. THEY ALL SAY THEY ARE DOING WHATEVER IT TAKES TO MAKE SURE EVERYONE IS SAFE. THE TRIAL IS PROVISIONALLY HERE AT THE MAIN COURTHOUSE IN ALTO LEE ADAMS, THE HOME BASE OF DISTRICT JUDGE AILEEN CANNON, PRESIDING MR. TRUMPS TRUMPS. IT IS THE US MARSHALS SERVICES WHOSE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY IS THE PROTECTION OF THE FEDERAL JUDICIAL PROCESS, AND A SPOKESPERSON TELLS ME, WE TAKE THIS RESPONSIBILITY VERY SERIOUSLY, ENSURING THAT JUDGES CAN ADDRESS INDEPENDENTLY, WITHOUT INJURY AND INTIMIDATION. THERE HAS BEEN SPECULATION WHEN THE TRIAL WILL REMAIN IN MIAMI DUE TO BETTER POSSIBLE SECURITY. BUT JUDGE CANNON, ASSIGNED TO THE CASE, HAS HIS SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 14TH HERE AT FORT PIERCE. IF SECURITY CAN BE ASSURED IN THE COURT THERE AND THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THERE WILL BE A SECURITY PROBLEM, I WANT THIS IS WHERE THE JUDGE CANNONS COURTROOM PROTECTS THE EXTERIOR OF THE PALACE OF JUSTICE, STREETS AND SURROUNDING AREAS WILL FALL FIRST TO THE FORT PIERCE POLICE DEPARTMENT. THE CHIEF TOLD US THAT WE WILL WORK WITH OUR FEDERAL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR CITIZENS AND VISITORS DURING THE TRIAL. BUT WITH LARGE CROWDS, POSSIBLE PROTESTS AND A FORMER PRESIDENT TO HELP PROTECT, IT IS LIKELY THE ST. LUCIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL BE USED TO HELP. FROM WHAT WE HAVE SEEN HISTORICALLY IN HIS INTERVENTION IN NEW YORK AND AGAIN IN MIAMI, THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF. CHALLENGES FOR LAW ENFORCEMENTS KEEPING THE PEACE. BUT IN THESE TWO ROOMS, THERE WAS VERY, VERY MINIMAL DISOBEDIENCE. CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE. AND I THINK IT WILL HAPPEN HERE IN FORT PIERCE. ALSO IN THE US, THE MARSHALLS SPOKESPERSON TELLS ME THEY HAVE NOT YET RECEIVED A FINAL WORD THAT THE TRIAL WILL HAPPEN HERE. SO THEY HAVE NOT STARTED DEVELOPING THEIR PLANS YET BUT ARE READY TO EQUIP UP AT FORT PIERCE AT ANY TIME, TERRI PARKER, WPBF 25 NEWS TERRY, THANK YOU. OUR COVERAGE OF THE TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFFAIR IS JUST BEGINNING. WELL HEAR MORE ABOUT KEY DATES COMING AT 530. AND MAKE SURE YOU HAVE OUR WPBF 25 NEWS APP DOWNLOAD. YOU CAN ALSO ACTIVATE PUSH ALERTS TO HAVE THE VE

District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday set a tentative date for the start of former President Donald Trump’s trial in the case of classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home. The trial will begin Aug. 14 at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, according to the judge’s schedule. Criminal defense attorney Richard Serafini, based in South Florida and a former Justice Department prosecutor, suggests that while the trial date is likely to be pushed back, the venue should remain unchanged. “It is very unlikely that the case will go to trial, virtually no likelihood that the case will go to trial on August 14. the trial clock is fast,” he said. However, he also notes that if Adequate security measures can be implemented at Ft. Pierce Court, the trial will likely take place there since it lines up with Cannon’s courtroom PREVIOUS: Donald Trump placed under arrest in Miami , pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts

FORT PIERCE, Florida —

District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday set a tentative date for the start of former President Donald Trump’s trial in the case of classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago home.

The trial will begin Aug. 14 at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, according to the judge’s schedule.

Criminal defense attorney Richard Serafini, based in South Florida and a former Justice Department prosecutor, suggests that while the trial date is likely to be pushed back, the venue should remain unchanged.

“There is very little chance that the case will go to trial, basically no chance that the case will go to trial on August 14. There is a lot of motion practice that will continue in this case. the case, and the motions will delay and exhaust the fast pace of the trial,” he said.

However, he also notes that if adequate security measures can be implemented at the Fort. Pierce Court, the trial will likely take place there since it lines up with Cannon’s courtroom.

The 2024 presidential candidate was recently arraigned in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.

