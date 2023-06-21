Pakistani court issues non-releasable arrest warrants for Imran Khan over May 9 violence





A Pakistani court has issued non-releasable arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Imran Khan on…

Digital Desk: A Pakistani court has issued non-releaseable arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in two cases related to arson during the May 9 violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case.

On May 10, Lahore police filed two FIRs against Khan and other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, accused of attacking and burning down an office of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party. (PML-N), as well as a container.

“Lahore Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) Judge Abher Gul Khan has issued non-releasable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and six other leaders of his party in two arson cases,” an official said. from the court to the PTI.

He said the police could arrest the former cricketer-turned-politician and bring him to court in these cases.

A source in the Punjab government has informed the PTI that despite the issuance of arrest warrants for the former prime minister, no orders have yet been received from the ‘top’ (a reference to the influential military establishment) to apprehend it.

Other PTI leaders with non-releasable arrest warrants include Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi, former federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and former provincial cabinet members Musarrat Cheema and Mian Aslam Iqbal .

In a tweet on Tuesday, Khan asked why no investigation into attacks on military and state facilities had been conducted.

“The question that needs to be asked is how come there has been no investigation so far into 16 confirmed unarmed protesters shot dead by our security forces (while no police was shot),” he said.

“Three of the unarmed protesters had to have their legs amputated due to gunshot wounds, while nine others who are believed to be dead, we have no news as their relatives are either in hiding or too scared of the police to express themselves,” Khan added. .

The 70-year-old PTI leader added that in a society where the rule of law prevails, a thorough investigation would have already been conducted and the government would have been held accountable.

“There has been no independent investigation even into the arson attack that took place on May 9, as the government is using it as a pretext to dismantle Pakistan’s largest political party,” he said. he assures.

Following Khan’s arrest by paramilitaries on May 9 inside the High Court in Islamabad, widespread rioting broke out across Pakistan. Later, he was released on bail.

During the violent protests that followed Khan’s arrest, more than 20 military installations and public buildings were damaged or burned down, including Rawalpindi’s military headquarters.

According to the PTI, law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 10,000 party activists across Pakistan, the majority of them from Punjab.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy independent towards Russia, China and Afghanistan.

