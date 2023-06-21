Politics
Rishi Sunaks’ absence from Boris Johnson’s vote was an act of cowardice
In the end, he was the Pontius Pilate of Parliament. By washing his hands of debate in the House of Commons and voting on the Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak not only made a serious error in judgment but also failed a hugely important test of leadership. His absence from the green benches was as shameful as it was flagrant.
Given that Johnson has already resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the only practical consequence of the vote was to withdraw his parliamentary pass. But the symbolism of MPs’ approval of the committees’ report by 354 votes to seven and its initial recommendation to suspend it from the Commons for 90 days was enormous.
Only 118 Conservative MPs out of 352 voted in favor of the committee’s findings and recommendations. Credit goes to the five Cabinet Ministers Penny Mordaunt, Alex Chalk, David TC Davies, Gillian Keegan and Chloe Smith and the four other Cabinet Ministers Tom Tugendhat, Andrew Mitchell, Victoria Prentis and Simon Hart who had the integrity of do it.
But it was by far the most serious issue ever tackled by the Privileges Committee: the deliberate deception of the Commons by a former Prime Minister over breaches of Covid rules at the infamous Downing Street parties. Where were the holders of the great offices of the State to defend the fundamental democratic principles of confidence and truth in Parliament? Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden; Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt; Home Secretary Suella Braverman; and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly?
Where was, above all, their boss who, less than eight months ago, stood in Downing Street and promised honest, professional and accountable government at all levels? His official excuse that he was too busy hosting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was pitiful.
If the Prime Minister had wanted to make a first appearance on the front bench and turn up later to vote, he could easily have found the time to do so. His inability to attend reflected a cowardice of spirit precisely when political savvy was most needed.
There are circumstances in politics where reluctance is wise. It was not such a time; Quite the opposite, in fact. Yes, Sunak is risk averse by nature. But sometimes the risk of inaction is greater than the risk of taking a stand. There are times when a political leader must make a decisive break with the past; when a bold and explicit statement of differentiation is absolutely required.
In recent days, his allies have claimed it would be counterproductive to push the beast by further antagonizing Johnson. But it’s a disastrous strategy, one that will only confirm the former prime minister’s belief that he can still bully and coerce Sunak whenever the mood takes him.
It is true that he is no longer an MP, abandoned by many of his former parliamentary supporters and completely dishonored by an unprecedented parliamentary decision. Still, he has a new megaphone in his weekly Daily Mail column and knows the spotlight will turn to shine on him the next time he chooses to screw up. Sunak has shown that he remains pathetically scared of the prospect.
However, the absence of the Prime Ministers yesterday was not only politically puny. It was also inherently wrong. Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons, opened the debate with a clear statement of principle: a defense of the right not to be misled, the right not to be abused in the performance of our duties; a denunciation of the breaches of containment which severely annoy those who have sacrificed so much for the safety of all of us; and a jab at the debasement of the honors system, a clear reference to Johnson’s controversial resignation honors list.
Theresa May was also right to say that the public wanted to see MPs come to a conclusion on this grotesque scandal; not, in other words, rush out of the crucible of the Commons. And Caroline Lucas, Green Party member for Brighton Pavilion, spoke truth to power when she said absentees and abstainers were guilty not just of cowardice but of complicity.
Almost a year has passed since Johnson was forced to resign. He left behind the task of democratic repair: restoring trust in politics, ending the culture of impunity and emptying his party of the feeling that the rules do not really apply to him. What we know now is that Rishi Sunak is not up to the task.
