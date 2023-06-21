He thinks it went well – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump thought he crashed his Fox News interview. The rest of the world thinks he blundered it miserably.

In the hours after his interview with Brett Baier aired on Monday, Trump privately bragged about the quality of his performances. As he asked others if they took the interview and what they thought, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner said the tension and parrying with Baier made him hard, creating buzzing TV and eye-catching, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell Rolling Stone.

During the televised session, Trump arguably confessed to intentionally withholding classified government documents during his post-presidency; Fox’s appearance comes the week after he was arrested and charged as part of the federal investigation into his hoarding of highly classified material and possible obstruction.

Where Trump saw the buzz, people hoping to keep him out of legal harm saw trouble. Several of the ex-president’s current and former legal advisers watched with exasperated sighs, and in some cases with terror, according to three people familiar with the matter.

A lawyer working in Trump’s orbit messaged Rolling Stone shortly after the interview first aired, predicting the Fox clip would be shown by prosecutors at trial.

“It was a disaster, if you’re his attorney,” Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney for Trump, said during another special counsel investigation. “And they’ll get more, because they can’t shut him up…Trump gave the government a huge gift [in that Fox interview]and they can use what he said to help them prove the former president’s intent on virtually every charge in the Mar-a-Lago indictment.

During Baier’s interview, the Fox host asked the now twice indicted former president, “Why don’t you just hand them over then?” Trump replied, “Because I had boxes – I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal stuff out. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet. And I was very busy, as you kind of saw… I’ve been very, very busy…[So] before sending boxes, I have to take out all my things. These boxes were littered with all sorts of things – golf shirts, clothes, pants, shoes. There were many things. Editor’s Choice

As many experienced and careful lawyers — including some who have directly advised Trump — have pointed out, that’s not an adequate legal defense in a criminal trial.

However, many of the former president’s personal lawyers and senior aides have long since resigned themselves to the fact that Trump will generally ignore their warnings to keep quiet in public. This is true even during a high-stakes investigation into a special counsel and the Espionage Act, and even when legal experts say Trump is incriminating himself further, on purpose.

“Would be [his lawyers] would you rather he didn’t? Of course. But good luck with that,” a person close to Trump says.

Even after his latest indictment, the former president isn’t scrubbing his media appearances with his lawyers, according to a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the matter, leaving Trump to wage his communications war in the court of opinion. public – even if it means handing federal prosecutors “a huge gift.”

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

It’s unclear whether, in the day after Trump’s interview aired, the public reaction has shaken his self-confidence, as criticism has been strong and bipartisan. Democratic politicians and commentators have said Trump committed a crime on cable television. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign trashed Trump during the interview. On Tuesday morning, conservative Fox News hosts were almost warning Trump to compress it. And legal experts from across the political spectrum were, of course, calculating the damage Trump had, in a single interview, done to his own defense.

“It’s very bad in the abstract,” says Ken White, a criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. “But, applied to Trump, it’s sort of bouncing off the rubble. In other words, this level of admission may already be priced. It may not be new. Sooner or later, his embarrassing confessions add up. But this one is probably the worst confession so far, because it’s in the specific context of these specific charges against him. Tendency

White adds, “For anyone else, endgame. For Trump, Monday. Strengthen the prosecution’s case? Yes. Strengthen it to the same degree as it would for a normal person? Certainly not.”

As the second part of the interview began airing Tuesday night, Trump posted on Truth Social the night before. “Will be interviewed, Part 2, by Bret Baier, tonight at 6:00 p.m. on FoxNews. Great reviews of part 1, last night. Enjoy!”

