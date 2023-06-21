Imran Khan will fight to the last drop of blood and denounces the Pakistani military establishment





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is fighting more than 150 legal battles against terrorism, violence, corruption, fraud and more, told Al Arabiya he will fight to the last drop of my blood until the South Asian country embodies democratic policies.

Unless Pakistan has the rule of law, real freedom, which means democracy brings freedom, we have no future, he said in a multi-faceted interview where he consistently singled out the military establishment as the country’s puppeteer.

PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] and all these political parties, without the military establishment, they are nothing. If there are elections, they will be destroyed. Of the 37 by-elections, my party won 30 elections despite the [military] institution that supports them. So really, they are just puppets. The real power is the military establishment, Khan said.

The current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and backed by the military, has cracked down on the former cricketer and his supporters over the past month who have defected or been jailed, further isolating Khan from prospects of a comeback. in power.

In Pakistan right now, we have the law of the jungle. There is no longer any rule of law. The judiciary has been completely undermined. The media has been completely muzzled. The media is totally controlled. My political party, which is the largest party in Pakistan; the worst form of victimization is underway, Khan said, adding that democracy is being dismantled.

Despite Khan’s harsh remarks against the so-called long-standing military establishment, it is widely known and accepted that the military in 2018 was instrumental in appointing the now 70-year-old to the post. of Prime Minister. The relationship worsened when Khan attempted to influence some system decisions.

Khan, who founded Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was ousted as prime minister on April 10, 2022, nearly four years after winning the post in a general election. In more than 75 years, no Prime Minister in Pakistan has been in power for the entire five-year term.

Adolf Hitler did this

Comparing his arrest in court and the ensuing violence from his supporters on May 9 by paramilitary forces to the crackdown led by German dictator Adolf Hitler when the parliament building was burned down during the Reichstag fire in 1933, Khan said: It was all pre-planned, the way I was arrested, the police could have caught me. I am a 70 year old man. You don’t need a commando action to get it.

The reaction there was going to be a reaction that they used to go after the party completely and dismantle. In fact, in 1933 Adolf Hitler did. The German parliament in Berlin was burned down. He used this as an excuse to retreat completely after his rivals, who were the Communists, and he destroyed them, Khan told Al Arabiya.

Khan also repeatedly claims he faces numerous assassination attempts after a shooting in November 2022 injured him at a rally.

The fighting between rival parties comes even as the country tries to cushion the effects of one of its worst economic downturns with record inflation levels and near-zero foreign exchange reserves.

After his isolation from the party and from power, Khan publicly declared his willingness to meet with army generals to end the fighting.

Yes, I am isolated because all my top leaders are in hiding or in jail, and I have no doubt they will put me in jail sooner or later as well, he told Al Arabiya.

Dialogue means there must be two ways. So far, there is no response from the current army chief, he added.

A counter-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued no-bail warrants for the former prime minister, more than a month after he was released on bail on May 12 for an initial two-week period, obtained a three-day extension of a high court and later a new deadline of the first instance court until June 19. Khan said he wanted to know why the so-called establishment was working towards his political demise.

I want to know what is the problem the army chief has with me. I need to know because he has clearly decided that I am someone who should not be in power. So I need to understand this. What are the problems ? What, what does he want?

To simply say that the army chief has decided that Imran Khan should not be prime minister makes no sense. There must be a reasoning behind it. So that’s number one. We must know and then whatever is good for Pakistan must be done.

If the army chief can convince me that Imran Khan staying out of power is good for Pakistan then maybe I will stay out of power, Khan said.

Khan is hopeful for elections to be held by October 2023. He is increasingly expressing his antipathy against the army chief and military powers, which is a significant departure from standard procedures in which scrutiny of the military on the government is not publicly noticed by ruling party officials. current or former.

No matter what the establishment and these governing parties do, no matter how many of our seniors they put in jail, the vote is in the millions. How can they put voters in jail? So as long as the vote packet is intact, inchallah we will win the next elections, Khan said.

