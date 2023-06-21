How PM Narendra Modi popularized yoga across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his first state visit to the United States with something close to his heart – yoga. In New York, which is his first stop before heading to Washington DC, the Prime Minister will lead foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats and entrepreneurs in a session for International Yoga Day (June 21) at the United Nations Secretariat .

Preparations are in full swing at the UN headquarters, where Modi will take part in the celebrations of the ninth edition of Yoga Day during his visit to the United States. For millions of Indians, it is a moment of pride and deja vu. Since 2015, the Prime Minister has been leading yoga sessions on June 21 in the Indian cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi and Mysore. Now, for the first time, the event is going global with Modi taking center stage.

The PM has been a strong supporter of yoga. Today, the ancient practice has become one of India’s most popular exports with more and more people practicing it all over the world. According to the International Yoga Federation, around 300 million were practicing worldwide in 2021. In the United States, the number of yoga practitioners has increased since 2010. In that year, around 21 million Americans said they had done yoga at least once a year. By 2021, that number had reached around 34.4 million, an increase of 63.8%, according to From sati.

Indian embassies and consulates across the world organize yoga sessions and they have several takers. Every June 21, photos of flash mobs practicing yoga around the world, from Times Square in the United States to the Great Wall of China, flood the Internet. This year will be no different.

Modis’ role in Yoga Day

PM Modi certainly has a role to play. He came to power in May 2014 with a vision for India and its foreign policy. Yoga was part of the plan; he wanted to ensure that the popularity of the ancient Indian practice grew.

It was the Prime Minister who suggested that June 21 be celebrated worldwide as Yoga Day. He wanted it to get global attention and came up with a plan with a 2015 deadline.

Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, said India today, In July 2014, we (PM Modis) are planning our first visit to New York. It was then that Prime Minister Modi surprised us by announcing that he felt the need to bring yoga to the fore and gain international attention.

The Prime Minister took all the diplomats by surprise since yoga had never featured in foreign policy affairs before.

In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014, Modi said that yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition… It is not about exercise but about discovering the meaning of unity with oneself, the world and nature. By changing our way of life and creating awareness, it can help us deal with climate change.

Let us work towards the adoption of an international day of yoga, he concluded.

Following the lead, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and later UN Ambassador Ashoke Mukherjee charted the way forward. In a few months, more than 170 countries supported the initiative at the UN.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed an Indian-led resolution commemorating June 21 as International Yoga Day, recognizing that yoga offers a holistic approach to health and wellness.

The resolution was introduced by Asoke Mukerji on Thursday and brought together 175 nations as co-sponsors, the highest number for any General Assembly resolution. It was the first time that such an initiative had been proposed and implemented by a UN member country in less than 90 days.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world. India is leading by example. The event held at Rajpath, now Kartavyapath in New Delhi, entered the Guinness Book of World Records, with 35,985 participants performing asanas in one venue and 84 nationalities taking part.

lead from the front

Big premieres are often celebrated, but the PM has ensured that the enthusiasm around yoga does not die out. Year after year, he takes the time to lead the celebrations.

Modi has promoted yoga so much that even foreign diplomats have been seen stretching in the gardens and offices of embassies. Bureaucrats and government officers often take to social media to show themselves bent over in different poses and sometimes straining their backs after mass outdoor yoga sessions. And the Indian army takes time for some asanas in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

But yoga is not an annual event for Modi. The chief, who leads an ascetic life, is known to practice it religiously on a daily basis. He takes time out of his busy schedule for Avartan Dhyan or cycle meditation.

Modi’s dedication to yoga is so high that even though he travels around the world, he never fails to devote time to his yoga routine, HR Nagendra, PM’s personal yoga consultant had said. Hindustan time in 2021.

According to him, PM’s penchant for yoga is not limited to asanas that enhance physical health. He also focused on strengthening the mind to achieve holistic health and wellness, Nagendra told the publication.

This is something the Prime Minister has also repeated time and time again. In September 2019, he spent a night before the election, in an 11,700ft cave in the Himalayas near the Kedarnath shrine, meditating.

This year, before heading to the United States, Modi shared a series of videos called Yoga with Modi, a sort of tutorial for his 89.4 million Twitter followers.

In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, yoga increases both body strength and peace of mind. Let’s make it a part of our daily routine for a healthy life. Sharing some videos of different asanas with you.

With his zeal and dedication, the Prime Minister inspires millions around the world.

Surinder Goel, a 61-year-old yoga teacher in the capital, New Delhi, said The Associated Press that yoga is India’s contribution to the world Our prime minister has done a great job in spreading yoga to the world. Today, even Muslim countries learn about it and follow it, only because of the Prime Minister.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who will be attending the Yoga Day session in New York, said, “Yoga has gained a strong following all over the world thanks to PM Modi. This year, Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York will be extra special as PM Modi leads everyone.

Indian yoga diplomacy worked and how. The UN event is a feather in the hat.

