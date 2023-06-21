Politics
How PM Narendra Modi popularized yoga across the world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his first state visit to the United States with something close to his heart – yoga. In New York, which is his first stop before heading to Washington DC, the Prime Minister will lead foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats and entrepreneurs in a session for International Yoga Day (June 21) at the United Nations Secretariat .
Preparations are in full swing at the UN headquarters, where Modi will take part in the celebrations of the ninth edition of Yoga Day during his visit to the United States. For millions of Indians, it is a moment of pride and deja vu. Since 2015, the Prime Minister has been leading yoga sessions on June 21 in the Indian cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi and Mysore. Now, for the first time, the event is going global with Modi taking center stage.
The PM has been a strong supporter of yoga. Today, the ancient practice has become one of India’s most popular exports with more and more people practicing it all over the world. According to the International Yoga Federation, around 300 million were practicing worldwide in 2021. In the United States, the number of yoga practitioners has increased since 2010. In that year, around 21 million Americans said they had done yoga at least once a year. By 2021, that number had reached around 34.4 million, an increase of 63.8%, according to From sati.
Related Articles
Yoga, meals with the Bidens, meetings with CEOs: PM Modis’ busy days during his visit to the United States
Modi in the US: Why the PM’s sixth visit to the US is even more important than previous trips
Indian embassies and consulates across the world organize yoga sessions and they have several takers. Every June 21, photos of flash mobs practicing yoga around the world, from Times Square in the United States to the Great Wall of China, flood the Internet. This year will be no different.
Modis’ role in Yoga Day
PM Modi certainly has a role to play. He came to power in May 2014 with a vision for India and its foreign policy. Yoga was part of the plan; he wanted to ensure that the popularity of the ancient Indian practice grew.
It was the Prime Minister who suggested that June 21 be celebrated worldwide as Yoga Day. He wanted it to get global attention and came up with a plan with a 2015 deadline.
Firstpost podcast: How Narendra Modi popularized yoga around the world
Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, said India today, In July 2014, we (PM Modis) are planning our first visit to New York. It was then that Prime Minister Modi surprised us by announcing that he felt the need to bring yoga to the fore and gain international attention.
The Prime Minister took all the diplomats by surprise since yoga had never featured in foreign policy affairs before.
In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014, Modi said that yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition… It is not about exercise but about discovering the meaning of unity with oneself, the world and nature. By changing our way of life and creating awareness, it can help us deal with climate change.
Let us work towards the adoption of an international day of yoga, he concluded.
Following the lead, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and later UN Ambassador Ashoke Mukherjee charted the way forward. In a few months, more than 170 countries supported the initiative at the UN.
On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed an Indian-led resolution commemorating June 21 as International Yoga Day, recognizing that yoga offers a holistic approach to health and wellness.
The resolution was introduced by Asoke Mukerji on Thursday and brought together 175 nations as co-sponsors, the highest number for any General Assembly resolution. It was the first time that such an initiative had been proposed and implemented by a UN member country in less than 90 days.
The first International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm around the world. India is leading by example. The event held at Rajpath, now Kartavyapath in New Delhi, entered the Guinness Book of World Records, with 35,985 participants performing asanas in one venue and 84 nationalities taking part.
Check out our full coverage of PM Modi in the US
Yoga, meals with the Bidens, meetings with CEOs: PM Modis’ busy days during his visit to the United States
Modi in the US: Why the PM’s sixth visit to the US is even more important than previous trips
Explained: How Pakistan’s ISI is plotting to disrupt Prime Minister Modis’ historic state visit to the US
Drone and jet deals: How India’s defense relationship with the US is developing under PM Modi
Shaken by Prime Minister Modis’ US visit, Western media release their template of lies
lead from the front
Big premieres are often celebrated, but the PM has ensured that the enthusiasm around yoga does not die out. Year after year, he takes the time to lead the celebrations.
Modi has promoted yoga so much that even foreign diplomats have been seen stretching in the gardens and offices of embassies. Bureaucrats and government officers often take to social media to show themselves bent over in different poses and sometimes straining their backs after mass outdoor yoga sessions. And the Indian army takes time for some asanas in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.
But yoga is not an annual event for Modi. The chief, who leads an ascetic life, is known to practice it religiously on a daily basis. He takes time out of his busy schedule for Avartan Dhyan or cycle meditation.
Modi’s dedication to yoga is so high that even though he travels around the world, he never fails to devote time to his yoga routine, HR Nagendra, PM’s personal yoga consultant had said. Hindustan time in 2021.
According to him, PM’s penchant for yoga is not limited to asanas that enhance physical health. He also focused on strengthening the mind to achieve holistic health and wellness, Nagendra told the publication.
This is something the Prime Minister has also repeated time and time again. In September 2019, he spent a night before the election, in an 11,700ft cave in the Himalayas near the Kedarnath shrine, meditating.
This year, before heading to the United States, Modi shared a series of videos called Yoga with Modi, a sort of tutorial for his 89.4 million Twitter followers.
In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, yoga increases both body strength and peace of mind. Let’s make it a part of our daily routine for a healthy life. Sharing some videos of different asanas with you.
With his zeal and dedication, the Prime Minister inspires millions around the world.
Surinder Goel, a 61-year-old yoga teacher in the capital, New Delhi, said The Associated Press that yoga is India’s contribution to the world Our prime minister has done a great job in spreading yoga to the world. Today, even Muslim countries learn about it and follow it, only because of the Prime Minister.
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who will be attending the Yoga Day session in New York, said, “Yoga has gained a strong following all over the world thanks to PM Modi. This year, Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York will be extra special as PM Modi leads everyone.
Indian yoga diplomacy worked and how. The UN event is a feather in the hat.
Read all Latest news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/international-yoga-day-2023-how-yoga-has-become-one-of-indias-biggest-exports-courtesy-of-pm-modi-12765532.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As Donald Trump plays candidate and criminal defense attorney on TV, he could risk losing his criminal case
- How PM Narendra Modi popularized yoga across the world
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pay homage to classic Bollywood romances
- 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Will Smith
- Tech news to know this week: June 20-26
- M6.0 earthquake strikes waters near the island of Sumatra, Indonesia – CGTN
- Imran Khan will fight to the last drop of blood and denounces the Pakistani military establishment
- Government raises Turkey’s minimum wage again
- The 62nd birthday of President Joko Widodo, many Internet users congratulate him
- Overcome Summer Boredom – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- Zendaya stars in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama – IndieWire
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally lower, following the pullback on Wall Street