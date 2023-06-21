As Donald Trump plays candidate and criminal defense attorney on TV, he could risk losing his criminal case





When it comes to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon seems in a hurry and President Trump, who just emerged from an interview with Fox Newss Brett Baier, seems determined to play his own defense attorney. defence, at least on TV. . What his own lawyers think of his talkativeness he claimed he was perfectly entitled to those boxes is another matter, though.

In his effort to win the presidential primary, Mr. Trump could risk losing his criminal case. The loquacity of the moguls might suggest he views winning votes as a safer bet than swaying a jury or keeping his prosecutors guessing. Such are the compromises of a presidential candidate who doubles as a criminal defendant who has risen to stardom as a television personality.

Longtime trial attorney Harvey Silverglate, in an interview with The Sun, points to the inherent tension with President Biden ultimately responsible for all federal lawsuits bringing a case against his chief political rival. Mr. Silverglate calls it a terrible display of very poor judgment and an act of candidate suppression. There is no rush to do so, he adds, despite the powerful evidence against Mr. Trump.

These intertwined legal and political realities came into focus after Judge Cannon, sitting in Miami, set an August 14 preliminary trial date for special counsel Jack Smith’s case against the former president. Although this is likely to be postponed, its imminence suggests that a trial will, in any case, take place well before the presidential election.

It came just hours after Mr Trump sat down without his lawyers with Mr Baier and presented his theory of the case against him. The disquisition coincided with a protective order from the federal magistrate judge assigned to the case, Bruce Reinhart, who last summer signed the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

Justice Reinharts’ order, issued at Mr. Smith’s request, prohibits either party from disclosing the Discovery Materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than those employed for assist the defense, persons questioned as potential witnesses, attorneys for potential witnesses and other persons to whom the Court may authorize disclosure.

The order, intended to prevent the release of documents provided by prosecutors to Mr. Trump’s team, required that Mr. Trump and his valet, Waltine Nauta, only have access to discovery documents under the direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of the defense counsel staff. Defendants will not retain copies of the Discovery Materials.

With this new evidentiary restriction regime in place, Mr Trump took to television to preview the 37-count indictment against him. The ears of lawyers on both sides have likely come close to questioning Mr. Baiers. Why did you have these very sensitive national security defense documents, like the war plans for a strike on Iran? Investigators recovered hundreds of classified documents from Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach mansion.

The reference was to an alleged incident at Mr Trumps Bedminster golf course, where Mr Smith reports that the former president refers to a plan to attack Iran before telling his interlocutors that this is still secret, highly confidential and acknowledging that it was unlawfully withheld.

According to a recording made of the discussion to aid in the preparation of a brief by a former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump added that as president, I could have declassified him. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret. A transcript of that August 2021 symposium, however, records that Mr. Trump said it was unofficial, but they presented it to me.

Yet Mr. Trump told Mr. Baier that there was an enormous amount of newspapers and everything that talked about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles. Mr. Trump added that these boxes were strewn with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothes, pants, shoes, there was a lot of stuff.

Mr. Trump also offered a more general theory of his custody of the documents. When Mr. Baier asked him why he hadn’t returned the documents promptly, he replied that he wanted to rummage through the boxes and take out all my personal belongings. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet, the National Archives Administration, and I was very busy, as you kind of saw.

When asked why he was slow to comply with requests for full return of documents, Mr. Trump added that before sending boxes, I must take out all my belongings. These boxes were strewn with all sorts of things. Mr. Smith’s indictment accused Mr. Trump of being personally involved in removing documents from the White House and keeping them away from federal authorities.

If they are able to undermine Mr. Trump’s claims by, for example, calling as witnesses those who were in Bedminster, Mr. Smiths’ attorneys will likely argue that the comments to Mr. Baier are, under federal rules of proof, an admission against interest. , which the Legal Institute defines as an out-of-court statement made by a party that is contrary to its own pecuniary, property or criminal interests.

While Mr. Trump will certainly be represented by an attorney at trial, the law allows defendants to represent themselves in court as litigants pro se, a Latin term meaning on their own behalf. Chapter 28 USC 1654 directs that in all courts of the United States parties may plead and conduct their own cases personally or through counsel.

