Game Over for Imran?, Pakistani government





The establishment of a healthy democratic system in Pakistan will benefit the people of that country as well as South Asia. This will not happen as long as elected governments are unable to control the military. Are we now witnessing events moving on a regressive trajectory?

Last year, when the cabinet led by Imran Khan was ousted, the Pakistani military made an emphatic promise. It would henceforth act within the limits set by the constitution and the laws. This meant that he would not interfere in political processes. At this very moment, members of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaar, are facing trial in military courts for violating various national security laws. Hundreds of people were reportedly arrested by police and paramilitary units believed to be under civilian control. But no one really bothers to hide the military’s role in these proceedings. Does this amount to undeclared martial law?

Khan has verbally assaulted the military since losing a vote of confidence in parliament. Until November 2022, the main target of his vitriol was former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. As the most powerful man in the country, Bajwa should have prevented the opposition from moving the vote was the front line of criticism. Khan soon proceeded to berate the army for failing to restore his government. This line of attack continued after the new leader, General Asim Munir, replaced Bajwa in November last year. Munir could not be blamed for the ousting but could be attacked for not overturning that result.

Other developments contributed to Khan’s growing desperation. In February, he caused the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtoonkwa. According to the law, new elections should have been held within three months, that is to say before May 14. Sure of his popular support in these two provinces, Khan thought he would easily win these elections. Such a result would have forced the central government to dissolve the National Assembly and prepare the ground for new general elections. The electoral commission did not follow up and instead indicated that no polls would take place before October and probably not for months.

Investigations into dozens of corruption cases against Khan and his immediate family had by then reached critical stages. After several court dramas involving bail pleas, reprieves, etc., Khan was taken into custody for questioning. By the time the Supreme Court overturned the custody order and freed Khan, an initial wave of protest riots had swept through parts of the country. Then came the events of May 9 which were so unprecedented that they made the military question a statement calling it a black day.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran shout slogans as they block a road during a protest against their leader’s arrest in Multan | AFP

That day, protesters did the unthinkable. A group in Rawalpindi stormed the arm’s headquarters. In Lahore, rioters broke into the corps commander’s official residence and set it on fire. Another group broke into the Inter Services Intelligence office in Faisalabad. Military installations in Peshawar and Karachi were also attacked. According to its reaction, the army seems to have been exasperated by the damage caused to its prestige even more than by the material losses.

Over the next fortnight, Khan was to claim that these riots had been orchestrated. Although he did not specify whether he was blaming the military or Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, the circumstances suggest he was referring to the men in uniform. According to him, Sharif and his cabinet are just puppets with no will of their own. He called for a commission of inquiry to be set up to investigate the events of May 9.

Independent observers have ridiculed Khan’s claim that his supporters did not participate in the riots. Officials known to the public were featured in the video clips shot at the Lahore Corps Commanders’ House and other sites. Voice clips of other officials asking party workers to rush to hot spots were received at media offices. (This writer received a voice clip in which a PTI man claimed that senior officers had mutinied). It seems futile for the PTI to insist that its people were not involved even though some of the points raised by the party are valid.

Were the riots orchestrated? Did intelligence personnel incite credulous PTI agents to commit these acts? That’s possible, but what were the top party officials doing when certain Pied Pipers were luring masses of its supporters to collective loss? While they relentlessly insulted the military for an entire year, didn’t they foresee that a backlash could take any form. Have they forgotten that they belong to a country that has been under direct military rule for a third of its existence and indirectly for most of the rest?.

The leaders of the PTI had constantly affirmed that they were ready for any sacrifice. Their behavior was quite the opposite once the repression began. Fawad Chaudhary, perhaps the most explosive of Khan’s acolytes, was seen rushing into a courtroom to beg for mercy. Other senior party officials and former ministers came out after a single day in police custody to condemn the May 9 rioters, proclaim their loyalty to the military and announce their withdrawal from politics. Within days, the PTI structure below the highest level ceased to exist. Khan seemed to slip into a delusional state as he continued to insist his party keep fighting.

Left-wing observers suggest that the fragility of the PTI could be explained by its social origin. He attracted support mainly from the urban and educated middle/upper class of Punjab. This social segment always made for the privileged who had stayed away from politics until Khan appeared on the scene. A large majority of PTI supporters had no idea of ​​the struggles waged in the past by sub-nationalities such as Bengalis, Pakhtoons, Baluchis and Sindhis as well as workers from all provinces. If the privileged had supported or even sympathized with these struggles, they would have learned something about the pitfalls that had to be negotiated by those who oppose the powerful.

Departure of a vehicle carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after his appearance in court in Islamabad in June | AFP

At least they could have tried to prevent their leader from claiming that the crackdown on the PTI is unprecedented. The other two dominant political formations – the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League – have faced much greater repression for much longer. Despite their own weaknesses and failures, these parties have established some elements of a democratic order. They at least have demarcated areas where they can work together. Collectively, they succeeded in making the military understand that they had to stay out of certain spheres.

Khan could have worked with the old political formations to widen the democratic space. At the end of May, he proposed to create a committee jointly with other parties to set a timetable for the elections. It was too little, too late. Other parties rejected the offer saying they were dealing with politicians, not terrorists. This may or may not be a clue to even more severe treatment for ITP in the days to come. It is certainly a reflection of the hatred they harbor towards the PTI for the way it treated them when it was in power.

Khan has no authority to complain about the violation of democratic rights. He came to power with the flagrant support of the military and echoing his accusation that all other politicians were corrupt. In power, he threw opponents and media critics into jail without trial and abused them at every turn. He has shown no interest in strengthening the democratic order or curbing the military’s thirst for enrichment. Even the protest movement he launched was aimed at forcing the military to reinstate him. He had no interest in curbing the military as long as it allowed him to continue as prime minister.

While Khan deserves little sympathy on a personal basis, political forces in Pakistan should rethink the issue of letting the military lead the repression. For starters, they must insist that the May 9 rioters be tried in civilian courts under ordinary criminal law. Such a move would bolster their credentials as Democrats and also shrink the military in real terms.

