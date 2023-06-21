Politics
Dream of reconciliation of the leaders of the countries
The three of them then headed to Gambir Station, Jakarta. At Gambir station, the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia was waiting and had purchased tickets for the Gajayana train to Central and East Java. The waiting time was used by the four of them drinking coffee while chatting casually.
After that, Megawati, Yudhoyono, and Jokowi boarded a train which was ready to depart for their destination. Along the way, the three warmly greeted the Indonesian people whom they had sincerely led.
Upon arrival in Surakarta, Jokowi and Yudhoyono got off the train. Jokowi returned to his residence, while Yudhoyono continued his journey to Pacitan by bus. Meanwhile, Megawati continued her trip to Blitar to visit the tomb of Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno.
The above story is a dream of Yudhoyono. This dream was written down and shared personally via Yudhoyono’s Twitter account on Monday (6/19/2023). Exactly one day after his son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, who is now the chairman of the Democratic Party, met Puan Maharani, the chairman of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, who happens to be Megawati’s daughter.
Puan responded positively to Yudhoyono’s tweet that he was dreaming of meeting Megawati. According to Puan, there is always hope for such a meeting. “There is no impossible. There is always hope. So never give up. Everything is still possible and of course we hope that at the right time everyone can come together” , she said on Tuesday (6/20).
Meeting Yudhoyono and Megawati is not impossible. Although since 2004 they have clashed in politics, the two still support each other. Yudhoyono was present at the funeral of Megawati’s husband, Taufiq Kiemas, at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery (TMP), South Jakarta, in 2013. Then, on June 2, 2019, Megawati was also present at Ani Yudhoyono’s funeral at Kalibata TMP.
The two also met at the Indonesian Independence Day Commemoration Ceremony at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta in 2017. The meeting was their first meeting at Merdeka Palace after 13 years. Throughout 2004-2014, Yudhoyono led Indonesia, Megawati always absent, not attending the invitation of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace.
Not so long ago, Megawati and Yudhoyono also met. They even sat at the same table during a dinner at the G20 summit in Bali on November 15, 2022. In this forum, the two personalities were present as guests.
Ms. Puan said Yudhoyono’s dream could be a sign of the need for all personalities to unite and work together to build the nation. “Peaceful and harmonious, not feeling neglected by each other,” she said.
If presidents, former presidents, work together to build this country, yes, that is our dream. This is our collective dream.
Puan also hopes that all personalities can help create harmony for Indonesia. This is considered very good, especially when done by high-ranking people in the nation who have a very proven track record. “Of course, I also hope that a peaceful situation will be built by all the leaders who have contributed to the nation and the country, to the Indonesian community, so that even the young people feel comfortable,” he said. she declared.
dream of all
President Jokowi also responded positively to Yudhoyono’s dream. “Yes, it’s good,” the chairman said after touring PT Freeport Indonesia’s smelter in Gresik, East Java yesterday.
Jokowi also attempted to interpret Yudhoyono’s dream. According to him, the dream means that all national leaders work together to build Indonesia. He called the collaboration between the personalities who ruled Indonesia a dream of the people of this country. “If presidents, former presidents, work together to build this country, that’s our dream. All of our dreams,” he said.
Democratic Party Honorary Council Chairman Hinca Panjaitan sees what Yudhoyono conveyed as a moral message for the public, as well as Jokowi and Megawati, ahead of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).
A year before the end of his term, Yudhoyono asked Hinca what was the best thing to do before the end of his presidency. Hinca replied briefly, “Soft landing.”
Hinca’s suggestion was then carried out. After Jokowi’s inauguration as president in October 2014, Yudhoyono warmly welcomed him to Merdeka Palace. “Mr. Jokowi entered the palace, was welcomed, had a short tour, handed over the key, he (Yudhoyono) became an ordinary citizen again, then our president changed,” he recalled.
Hinca read the spirit that Yudhoyono wanted to convey. When President Jokowi enters the end of his term, these three statesmen will be the ones who will escort the 8th President of Indonesia to the Presidential Palace.
Aditya Perdana, a faculty member of social and political sciences at the University of Indonesia, revealed that reconciliation between national figures including Yudhoyono and Megawati is important for future political learning. Despite different attitudes and political positions, everyone can be united. With exemplary behavior from these elites, it is hoped that the polarization and division resulting from political differences at the local level can be overcome.
