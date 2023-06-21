Connect with us

US President Joe Biden calls China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a dictator. The US leader added that Xi was embarrassed when a Chinese balloon veered off course over the United States earlier this year.

According to Reuters, Biden was speaking at a California fundraiser when he made the pointed dig at the Chinese president. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken makes a rare visit to China in an effort to ease tensions between the two countries.

Biden also said on Monday that progress had been made during Blinken’s trip to China and that relations between the two countries were on the right track.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, while Reuters reported that visits by several senior US officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are possible in the coming months.

Binken’s visit and other visits by US officials to China could pave the way for a one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the G20 meeting in India in September and the APEC summit in November.

However, the two countries appeared to be embroiled in a range of issues, including concerns over Taiwan, China’s human rights record, Russia’s war on Ukraine and US action. United against the Chinese chip industry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is expected to receive a welcome ceremony at the White House on June 22. He will also be hosted by US President and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to join the elite list of foreign leaders who have the pleasure of twice addressing the joint session of the US Congress.

Jun 21, 2023

