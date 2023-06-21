Boris Johnson Partygate report: How Vale MP Alun Cairns voted

Tory MPs won a free vote, with 118 backing the report and the majority opting to stay away, including the Prime Minister. And Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns, who served as Welsh Secretary under David Cameron, Theresa May and Mr Johnson was among those who did not vote.

Just seven MPs voted against the privileges committees’ findings, in a humiliating defeat for the former prime minister less than a year after leaving No10.

With 354 votes in favour, MPs approved the sanctions against Mr Johnson recommended by the committee, including barring him from having a pass to parliament, which is usually available to former MPs.

The Conservative-majority panel also concluded that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for misleading the House when he told the House of Commons that Covid rules had been followed in the n ° 10 despite holding parties.

Mr Sunak was accused of cowardice for refusing to take part in the vote, but insisted he did not want to influence MPs’ votes.

Mr Johnson was censured in his absence, having resigned as an MP and branded the investigation a kangaroo court after being told in advance of its findings.

Labeling him the first former prime minister to lie in the House of Commons, the Privileges Committee found Mr Johnson had been in repeated contempt of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs on anti-lockdown parties before being an accomplice to a campaign of abuse and intimidation.

The former prime minister had urged his allies not to oppose the report, arguing the sanctions had no practical effect, although critics said it was a move to avoid revealing the low level of support that remained for him among Tory MPs.

The vote followed several hours of debate, during which Tory and opposition MPs delivered a series of scathing speeches in which Mr Johnson was criticized as a childish man who won’t see he’s n has only himself to blame and defended as a human too.

As the debate continued, Mr Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, was said to have spoken at an event for the International Democratic Union in London.

Earlier today it was unclear if there would be a vote, but eventually Labor forced one.

Cabinet ministers who backed the motion included Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Science Secretary Chloe Smith, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt. Chief Government Whip Simon Hart also backed him.

The seven who voted against included backbench MP Sir Bill Cash and Nick Fletcher, who in the previous debate urged MPs to remember that Mr Johnson was human and nearly died during the pandemic.

Former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May said supporting the findings of the privileges committee would be a small but important step in restoring people’s trust in parliament.

In a veiled swipe at Mr Sunaks’ absence from the chamber, she urged her party to show we are prepared to act when one of our own, no matter how senior, is found wanting.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said he had afternoon meetings on Monday, including hosting his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, before attending dinner in the evening.

Mr Sunak said his reluctance to go public with his views on the report’s findings was that he did not want to influence anyone ahead of the vote.

But publicly supporting the report and its sanctions could have risked escalating the conservative civil war between Johnson loyalists and his own administration.