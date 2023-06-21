President Joko Widodo is optimistic that the Freeport smelter in Gresik will become the cornerstone of Indonesia’s competitiveness





CAKRAWALA.CO – President Joko Widodo inspected the smelter development project owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) in Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate (JIIPE) Special Economic Zone, Gresik, East Java on Tuesday (20 /6). President Jokowi appreciated that PTFI had completed 72.5% of the smelter construction against the target of 74.27% at the end of June, according to the government’s S-curve schedule. In his review of the PTFI smelter project, Jokowi said that the derivatives of this smelter would be integrated into the finished products within large ecosystems, one of which is the electric vehicle ecosystem. According to him, this can push Indonesia to become a developed country. “In the future, we will have competitiveness. Smelting is the basis for becoming a developed country because from what was consumption-based, it is now production-based,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said. Also Read: Ambassador Candidates Receive Downstream Investment Debrief at Freeport Gresik Smelter PTFI continues to complete several works, including a concrete foundry, a steel plant, the construction of a jetty and a harbor wharf, and the construction of a desalination plant. The physical construction will be completed by the end of December 2023, then go through the pre-commissioning and commissioning stages for five months to ensure that all facilities are running smoothly and start their operational activities at the end of May 2024. Meanwhile, PTFI Chairman and CEO Tony Wenas said the development achievements that have been made so far cannot be separated from the extraordinary support from government, corporate partners and best sons and daughters in the country, especially the people of Gresik. “This smelter will allow PTFI to support the accelerated development of the downstream industry, the transformation of the national economy, as well as the agenda of the electric vehicle ecosystem,” Tony Wenas said at the same time. The construction of the PTFI smelter is worth three billion US dollars or the equivalent of 45 trillion rupees and to date, this project has spent 2.2 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 33 trillion rupees. Once fully operational, this smelter will be able to process copper concentrate with a production capacity of 1.7 million dry metric tons (dmt) and produce up to 600,000 tons of copper cathodes per year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cakrawala.co/ekonomi/7759214183/presiden-joko-widodo-optimis-smelter-freeport-di-gresik-jadi-landasan-daya-saing-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos