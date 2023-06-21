What’s behind Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ US visit? | Narendra Modi news

US President Joe Biden’s administration is set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official visit later this week, as the two countries strengthen ties amid shared antipathy towards China’s growing influence .

The White House will hold a state dinner in honor of Modis on June 22, a sign of the budding relationship between the two powers that have intensified their cooperation in areas such as arms trade and sales.

In a press release, the Biden administration said a recent trip to New Delhi by national security adviser Jake Sullivan underscored the vibrancy of the US-India partnership ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ historic state visit next week to the United States. UNITED STATES.

But rights groups say the celebratory dinner is a de facto endorsement of India’s far-right turn under Modis and undermines the Biden administration’s stated goal of putting emphasis on human rights and democracy in its foreign policy.

During Modis’ tenure, Indian Muslims and other minorities have seen an upsurge in violence and repression as the government grapples with a form of Hindu nationalism known as Hindutva. Modi has also been criticized for seeking to consolidate power and suppress dissent.

A state dinner is a special occasion; It’s not something just any foreign leader receives, Edward Mitchell, deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Al Jazeera in a phone call.

How can the White House honor a leader who is an outspoken anti-Muslim bigot, a right-wing ideologue who censors journalists and turns a blind eye to lynchings? You can work with India and Modi without taking that extra step to celebrate.

Confront China

While advocacy groups have called for a closer look at India’s human rights record, foreign policy experts say the Biden administration is primarily interested in the country as a potential counterweight to China, which the United States considers its most formidable global competitor.

Sarang Shidore, director of studies and senior fellow at the Quincy Institute, a US-based think tank, told Al Jazeera that he believed US-India relations would continue to grow as long as their common concern over the China would remain in place.

The United States does not conduct its foreign policy on the basis of democracy and human rights. It conducts its foreign policy according to its interests, as all states do, Shidore said.

China’s growing military power and asserted territorial claims have become a source of concern for neighboring Asian countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and India. The United States has worked to forge alliances with many of these countries in an effort to contain China’s growing influence.

Undoubtedly, there is heightened Chinese nationalism, Shidore said. And China sees India as a growing challenge because of its relationship with the United States.

Extend links

It has not always been the case. During the Cold War, India’s relations with the United States were often frosty. The country had cultivated close ties with the USSR and helped lead the Non-Aligned Movement, an organization of countries that rejected pressure to join pro-American or pro-Soviet blocs.

For its part, the United States was a key ally of Pakistan. And in the early 1970s, the administration of US President Richard Nixon began to establish a cooperative relationship with China, with the aim, in part, of putting pressure on the USSR.

But as the Cold War ended and China’s economic rise became a concern of American foreign policy, India, with its size and economic clout, began to be seen as a key regional ally.

Despite improving relations with the United States, India has continued to resist what it sees as a false choice between the United States and countries like President Vladimir Putin in Russia.

But as Russia wages war on Ukraine and Washington seeks to isolate Moscow economically and diplomatically, that balance has become harder for India to maintain.

While India has increased its arms purchases from countries like France and the United States and recently agreed on a roadmap to increase cooperation with the American defense industry, it remains the most world’s largest importer of Russian weapons.

India has also joined China in buying Russian oil at discounted prices, while the United States and the European Union are considering limiting Russia’s power in the global energy market.

But Shidore said India’s status as a central player in Washington’s Asia strategy gives it significant leverage. Its ties to Russia are not likely to hamper its relationship with the United States, he explained.

India played this very well, playing Russia and the United States against each other, and benefited from the process, he said. A country like India, which has such a strong convergence with the United States on China, can create major spaces where it will differ very strongly from the United States and can get away with it.

Consolidate control

While US relations with allies such as Saudi Arabia and Israel have come under political scrutiny in recent years, Modis’ trip to the US has been met with bipartisan support. In a joint letter inviting Modi to address Congress during his visit, members of the US House of Representatives and Senate hailed the visit as a sign of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and talk about the global challenges facing our countries, the letter reads.

However, Modis’ human rights record has not gone entirely unnoticed. On Tuesday, a group of more than 70 U.S. House and Senate lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden urging him to discuss concerns about religious freedom and journalistic expression during his talks with Modi.

The Muslim rights group CAIR, meanwhile, has issued a statement calling on the White House to drop plans for a state dinner.

Modis’ high-profile reception in the United States is a far cry from what he experienced before he was elected prime minister in 2014. Before becoming India’s leader, Modi was banned from entering the United States over allegations that he turned a blind eye to anti-Muslim violence in the western Indian state of Gujarat in 2002 when he was the province’s chief minister.

The deadly 2002 riots were the subject of a BBC documentary that Modi tried to ban in January, citing his emergency powers as prime minister. Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch screened the documentary in Washington on Tuesday.

Human rights groups say the decision to ban the film was representative of a broader effort under Modi to stifle dissent and exert control over independent institutions. They also accuse his government of pursuing an agenda influenced by far-right Hindu nationalism.

In an annual report on religious freedom in May, the US State Department expressed concern about the situation in India, noting that there were open calls for genocide against Muslims, lynchings and attacks on places of worship.

In May, for the fourth consecutive year, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom called on the State Department to designate India as a country of particular concern.

In some states controlled by the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), politicians who lean into violent anti-Muslim rhetoric are hardly reprimanded. Some Hindu nationalist paramilitaries have also waged a campaign against interfaith marriages, which they portray as an effort to dilute the Hindu population and win converts to Islam through amorous jihad.

Shidore, however, said Modis’ human rights record was quickly glossed over and he was unlikely to prevent cooperation with the United States, as long as China remained a serious global competitor.

The United States, he said, has set aside human rights issues in order to strengthen ties.