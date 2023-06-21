Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator





(SanFrancisco) The signs of appeasement did not last long: barely had the US Secretary of State returned from an encouraging trip to Beijing, US President Joe Biden related his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to a dictator. Referring to a recent episode in which the United States destroyed a Chinese balloon which they believe was spying on their territory, Joe Biden assured that the reason (the Chinese president) got so angry when I shot down this balloon full of spy equipment is that he did not know (that this craft) was there. He was speaking at a reception in California with Democratic Party donors, in the presence of reporters. “It’s very embarrassing for dictators when they don’t know what happened,” he continued, adding: “When [le ballon] beaten down, [Xi Jinping] found himself very embarrassed and he even denied that [laronef] was there. These statements come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a two-day visit to Beijing on Monday, the first by a head of US diplomacy in nearly five years. His meeting with Xi Jinping was hailed by both countries as a success after months of tension, despite the persistence of deep disagreements. good job Still about Xi Jinping, Joe Biden said again: We are in a situation where he wants to establish a relationship again. The US president said Mr. Blinken had done a good job in China, but said it would take time to ease the strained relationship between the two great powers. And by the way, I promise you, don’t worry about China. [] China has real economic difficulties, said the 80-year-old Democrat, campaigning for re-election. The all-out rivalry between China and the United States had turned into a diplomatic crisis that opened with the balloon episode in February. The US president pointed to another sticking point with China: the summit at which the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States known as the Quad in May issued thinly veiled criticisms of the policy. from Beijing to Asia-Pacific, which they see as a source of instability. The four countries are working hand in hand in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, said Biden, who said this display of unity between the four countries was what really upset the Chinese president. This is not the first time that Joe Biden has made landmark statements at fundraising receptions, small committee events during which cameras, microphones and cameras are excluded. journalists present can however listen to the introductory remarks of the president and transcribe them. It was during an event of this kind, in October 2022, that Joe Biden had, for example, mentioned the risk of a nuclear apocalypse triggered by Russia.

