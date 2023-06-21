BREAKING: Jokowi lifts COVID-19 emergency status – Society





Dio Suhenda (Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Wed 21 Jun 2023





16:34

0

5fceed71997e5776a1634d25dc8a9183

1

Company

Covid,Indonesia,Jokowi,pandemic,health-emergency,endemic-disease,#Jokowi

Free

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo declared the end of the national state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as the country now looks forward to continued economic recovery after more than three years of health crisis. world. Speaking in a pre-recorded video released by the presidential secretariat on Wednesday, Jokowi said the government had revoked national emergency status as the country now entered a phase of endemic COVID-19. “After more than three years of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together, effective Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the government has decided to revoke the [national emergency] state of the pandemic, as we enter a period of endemicity,” he said. The decision, Jokowi continued, was based on the fact that the country’s daily caseload was close to zero and about 99% of Indonesians had antibodies to the coronavirus, as recent nationwide serological surveys revealed. “The government hopes that this decision can further stimulate [growth] in the national economy and improve the quality of life of the population, [welfare] and the economy,” he said, adding that the public should still maintain a healthy lifestyle and personal hygiene. Government officials previously said that once the national state of emergency is lifted, the government will disband the COVID-19 task force, which has been at the forefront of the country’s pandemic management efforts. The public will also have to start paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments on their own or through insurance programs, such as National Health Insurance (JKN). Jokowi’s announcement on Wednesday ended weeks of speculation over when the government would officially revoke emergency status after the World Health Organization declared early last month that the disease was no longer a public health emergency of international concern (USPPI). Jokowi preferred to wait for the Ministry of Health to present a new strategy to treat the coronavirus as an endemic disease and manage future pandemics based on WHO guidelines. Indonesia eased health restrictions from late last year, the latest being two weeks ago when the government dropped mask mandates in crowds, indoors and on transport public.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2023/06/21/breaking-jokowi-lifts-covid-19-emergency-status.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos