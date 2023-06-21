Boris Johnson: How Wiltshire MPs voted on the ‘Partygate’ report





South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland and South West Wiltshire MP Dr Andrew Murrison were the only MPs in the county to back the controversial Privileges Committee report, which would have seen Mr Johnson suspended from Parliament for 90 days if he had not already resigned. The other county deputies did not all vote. They are North Swindons Justin Tomlinson, Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan – who is on maternity leave until mid-July – James Gray from North Wiltshire, Danny Kruger from Devizes and John Glen who sits for Salisbury. The quintet joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and more than 200 of their party colleagues in not taking part in the vote. In the end, with 118 Conservatives voting to approve the report, it was approved by the house by 364 votes to just seven against. Six of those seven were Tories, the other a Labor MP who was due to vote against forcing division by opposing the report, in what appears to be a parliamentary tactic. Now that he has stepped down, Mr Johnson will also be denied the parliamentary pass that most MPs keep after they step down. Speaking ahead of the vote, Sir Robert Buckland told Times Radio: As a former member of the Privileges Committee, I know how important it is to understand respect for the work of colleagues in making very difficult decisions and sensitive like this. When I and others walked through the door of the committee, we left our party politics at the door and followed the evidence to come to sometimes very difficult conclusions that impacted the careers of our fellow MPs . The consequence of selecting and choosing which reports to support will mean that Parliament will lose its right to control the important question of privilege. All MPs except Mr Glen have been approached to comment on their decision to support the report or abstain, but have yet to respond.

