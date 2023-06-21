Politics
Elon Musk Narendra Modi Meeting: PM Modi meets Elon Musk, discusses Tesla, Starlink India plans: Everything you need to know
Here are 5 things Elon Musk said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Investment in India: I’m convinced that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible, he said. We don’t want to rush into an announcement, but I think it’s likely to be a significant investment in our relationship with India, the Tesla CEO said.
“I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we can announce something in the not so distant future,” Musk added.
India’s potential: I’m actually incredibly excited about India’s future. I think India has more promise than any major country in the world, Musk said.
Starlinks India Plans: Musk also revealed that he plans to bring Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet service developed by his company SpaceX, to India.
I think Starlink Internet can be incredibly useful for remote or rural villages where they may not have Internet access or the Internet is very expensive and slow, he said.
On Jack Dorsey’s recent allegations regarding the Indian government: Twitter has no choice but to follow the local government or it will be shut down, Musk told reporters when asked about the company’s former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey’s recent allegation, according to which the the central government has threatened to shut down Twitter in India.
The best we can do is follow the laws of a given country, he said, adding that it was impossible for us to do more than that.
There are different rules and regulations for different forms of government, and “we will do our best to provide the freest free speech possible under the law,” Musk said.
In an interview, Dorsey had said that during the 2021 farmers’ protest, the Indian government asked Twitter to remove certain accounts belonging to farmers, journalists, activists and others critical of the central government, and that he had threatened to shut down the platform in India.
Additionally, he claimed that Twitter had been told that if it did not follow the instructions, employees of the platforms would be jailed and their homes raided.
In response, State Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserted that Dorsey’s allegations were bizarre and startling.
What he says is false, absolutely false and an outright lie, Chandrasekhar claimed.
On meeting Modi: I can tell he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open and he wants to support new businesses, obviously, but at the same time make sure it benefits India, which is obviously the job. I’m a fan of Modi, Musk told ANI news agency.
This is notably the first time Modi has met Musk after becoming the owner of Twitter. Modi had last met Musk in 2015, during a visit to the Tesla factory in California.
Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. During the visit, he will meet more than two dozen thought leaders, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, scholars and health sector experts. .
