Imran Khan reveals peace plan with roadmap for Kashmir | world news





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was working on a peace proposal with India under which New Delhi would announce some sort of roadmap for the Kashmir issue and Islamabad would host a visit by Indian Prime Minister in 2019.

Khan spoke about the plan to engage in talks with India in an interview with US think tank Atlantic Council. (Reuters image)

The proposal had the backing of then-Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa, and Pakistan had moved forward despite India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019, it said. said Khan in an interview with the Atlantic Council, a prominent US-based think tank.

Khan, whose relations with Bajwa have broken down since the military stopped supporting his government and he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, also criticized the former leader of the armed for apparently speaking to the media about the Pakistani military being unequipped or unprepared. for the war with India.

The former prime ministers’ relationship with the mighty military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its history, is currently at an all-time low, particularly after members of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party attacked and vandalized several military installations during protests in May. 9.

Asked about the peace plan reportedly drawn up by Bajwa, which included the resumption of the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, trade talks and a possible visit by the Indian Prime Minister, Khan said he did not believe in solving problems through military action. .

Look, I don’t remember the trade talks. All I know is that there had to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make a concession, give some sort of roadmap to Kashmir, and then I was going to welcome the Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi in Pakistan, Khan said.

But that never materialized. So it never went any further than that. It was like that.

Several recent reports in the Pakistani media have hinted at Bajwa pushing such a peace proposal, including a visit to Pakistan by the Indian Prime Minister which ultimately failed.

There was no immediate word from Indian officials on Khans comments.

India’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly linked the issue of dialogue to ending Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism and taking credible and verifiable action against terrorist groups.

India and Pakistan had revived the 2003 Line of Control ceasefire in February 2021 after several rounds of secret talks between the two sides’ security officials.

Referring to the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing which killed 40 Indian soldiers and brought the two countries to the brink of hostilities, Khan said Pakistan had returned the Indian Air Force pilot who was shot down at the time because it was clear that it is unthinkable for two countries with nuclear weapons to even think about escalation.

Although Khan, in his capacity as trade minister, approved a proposal for limited trade with India, he later backtracked after his cabinet refused.

Pakistan also downgraded its diplomatic relations with India following the change in status of Kashmir and decided not to post a high commissioner in New Delhi.

What were we supposed to do?… Accept the fait accompli? Or really stand with the people of Kashmir who have made such sacrifices? So that’s what we decided… I did my best before to improve our relationship with India. In fact, my first statement was, you come one step towards us, well come two towards you, Khan said.

While acknowledging that Bajwa had spoken to him about Pakistan being unequipped or unprepared for war with India, Khan said: Look, even if it was, for an army chief of making these statements is so ridiculous. What army chief makes these insane statements even if this is the case?

He added: So, number one, yes, General Bajwa would make these statements, but I mean for an army commander, he’s basically saying: We’re just too weak. You never make such a statement. But more precisely, who wants war with India? I mean, why would we want war with India? Why would we want to see a confrontation between the two countries?

India and Pakistan, he said, should solve their problems through talks, and if we cannot solve them through dialogue, we keep talking. But war is never an option.

