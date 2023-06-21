Turkey raises wages, potentially contributing to inflationary pressures





Turkey has raised its minimum wage for the second time this year, which could add to inflationary pressures and make it harder for the country’s new economic team to work. The monthly net minimum wage will rise by 34% to 11,402 lira ($483), Labor Minister Vedat Isikhan said in televised comments. That’s a 107% increase from the end of last year. If it signals the commitment of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won re-election last month, to improving economic conditions for low-wage earners, he could end up accelerating price increases. Inflation has slowed since last year, but is still at 40%. “If inflation doesn’t slow down, wage increases don’t make sense,” said Ergun Atalay, head of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Turkey. “We hope that prices in the market will be brought under control as soon as possible. The $900 billion economy has struggled with soaring inflation in recent years as Erdogan pursued growth and increased household spending at the expense of stabilizing prices. The president reshuffled his economics team after his election victory, bringing back former Wall Street bond strategist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister. Foreign investors are hoping the government will end its unorthodox economic policies, including backhanded interventions to prop up the lira and keep interest rates well below the level of inflation. What Bloomberg Economics says… Temporary wage increases, a potential pension review, government pricing and tax policies, as well as expectations of further depreciation of the lira, will add to inflationary pressures for the rest of the year. – Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more. Simsek acknowledged the need for “sound policies but told business leaders and bankers on Friday that he would take gradual steps to avoid unwanted side effects, according to people familiar with the matter. The central bank is expected to make an interest rate decision on Thursday, its first under Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, whom Erdogan appointed days after Simsek. Economists expect a base rate hike of 8.5% but differ widely on its magnitude. Forecasts from a Bloomberg survey suggest the bank will raise the rate between 14% and 40%. The median estimate is 20%.

