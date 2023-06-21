Joe Biden calls Chinese Xi Jinping a “dictator” DW 21/06/2023





US President Joe Biden on Tuesday compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to a “dictator”. The comment came just a day after senior US diplomat Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. What Biden said about Xi Speaking at a fundraiser in California, Biden said Xi was embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was deflected over the United States in February. “The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two train cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. “It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It went off the rails,” Biden added. The alleged spy balloon incident and increasing US activity in the Taiwan Strait have contributed to souring US-China relations. Biden also said China “is in real economic trouble right now.” China calls Biden’s comments ‘ridiculous’ Beijing responded on Wednesday, saying Biden’s comments equating Xi with dictators were “ridiculous” and a serious diplomatic breach. “The US side’s relevant remarks are extremely ridiculous and irresponsible, seriously violating China’s fundamental facts, diplomatic protocol and political dignity,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a briefing. regular press briefing and added: “This is an open political provocation”. Blinken’s efforts in Beijing Biden’s remarks come days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s two-day trip to Beijing, the first such visit in five years. During his meeting with Xi and other senior diplomats, Blinken covered several contentious issues such as Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the US-China rivalry in the semiconductor chip industry. At the end of the rare visit, Blinken and Xi agreed to maintain dialogue at higher levels to avoid an all-out conflict. “We both agree on the need to stabilize our relationship,” Blinken said in China. Blinken says he’s in Beijing ‘to strengthen high-level communication channels’ To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The US diplomat assured Xi that Washington was not trying to stifle China economically with its sweeping ban on high-end semiconductor exports, but rather trying to protect itself. In turn, China reiterated that it would not send weapons to Russia to facilitate its invasion of Ukraine, but expressed concern over the actions of private Chinese companies. Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi also stressed during the talks that there was “no room for compromise” or concessions on the Taiwan issue. Reacting to Blinken’s efforts in Beijing, Biden said on Monday that there was progress between the two countries and that Blinken had “done a hell of a job.” In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden’s comments contradicted Blinken’s efforts and called the president’s comment “incomprehensible.” “These are very contradictory manifestations of American foreign policy, which speak to an important element of unpredictability,” Peskov said. kb.mk/rt (Reuters, AFP)

