Boris Johnson could never have succeeded in an independent Scotland

Mr Johnson (and I have to say I’m not convinced he’ll leave the stage to farm potatoes) this week has drawn a line, of sorts, under his horrible tenure in government.

On Monday, the investigation into whether Johnson intentionally misled parliament ended. 354 members voted in favor of the conclusions of the committees, which is the case. Only seven voted against, but with a few hundred abstentions for various reasons. For a man who never shied away from boosting and bravado, his 59th birthday has passed and he has been roundly condemned by all parties in the House of Commons.

Our then leader of Westminster, Ian Blackford, was of course kicked out of the House of Commons for daring to say what we all knew to be true that the Prime Minister, as he then was, was a liar. Nothing could ever be his fault, for he himself was blameless. When the emperor got up without clothes, it was the SNP who called him.

There have been so many scandals that it is often easier to forget than to remember. Under Johnson, Parliament was illegally prorogued in 2019. Under his administration, his government stood idly by as we warned of threats to our democracy from nefarious external actors mentioned in the report on the Russia.

He empowered his cronies by placing them in the Lords for life, wasted billions of public money on botched PPE contracts and presided over a culture of corruption, impropriety and decadence in life public.

Less publicized but even more telling, the Owen Paterson scandal revealed how many of Johnson’s acolytes earned vast fortunes from second jobs or were paid to lobby for private interests without first disclosing it. Nor should we talk about how his government bungled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind many of those who tried to help build a new country.

And we cannot ignore the biggest failure of all, Brexit. This disaster was a deeply dishonest project that now leaves millions of people across these islands poorer and worse off than ever.

Just as Trump destroyed the standards of public life and governance across the Atlantic, so too has his British caricature overseen equally corrosive damage to public trust in politicians. The ramifications of Brexit are coming home as businesses face excessive bureaucracy in trade with the EU and food prices rise as farmers cannot find enough staff to pick their crops.

And it’s not just farmers. The NHS is struggling to recruit for similar reasons as Conservative austerity had already hammered its delivery before the pandemic hit the institution with crushing force.

Not to mention, Johnson’s damage led to the human hand grenade of Liz Truss’ premiership, whose reckless economic mini-budget cost us all $30 billion in one day and directly led to soaring rates. of interest to homeowners paying their mortgages.

I would, however, be wary of saying that Johnson, or Johnsonism, is over. His new platform in the odious Daily Mail gives him the opportunity to continue to poison the well of public discourse. His vindictive pride also means he sincerely believes he has been wronged.

Johnson seems to think he’s above the law (which is rightly not the case in Scotland, as we know all too well in the SNP right now). Meanwhile, he will continue to garner millions of speaking leads, as he has since being forced out of office last year.

All of this allows him to watch and wait, firing from the outside, as Tories struggle to deal with the crises he has caused.

In English politics there are plenty of possibilities of seeing him turn back on a wave of populist anger (which he was responsible for, but that doesn’t matter to him) creating even uglier politics than the one we have NOW.

This is all hypothetical, however, and the question remains as to what should be done.

The goal of independence is not to repeat the mistakes of the past but to improve on what we have done before. The same forces that lifted someone like Johnson to the top also exist in Scotland.

As the latest Building A New Scotland document pointed out this week, independence gives our citizens a constitutional reset, to incorporate a system of checks and balances that is representative, democratic and ensures that the people of Scotland can live their lives with dignity and the opportunity to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

In the new Scotland we are striving to build, let’s make sure the Johnsons stay where they deserve in the circus, not in public service.