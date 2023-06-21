Politics
Boris Johnson could never have succeeded in an independent Scotland
Mr Johnson (and I have to say I’m not convinced he’ll leave the stage to farm potatoes) this week has drawn a line, of sorts, under his horrible tenure in government.
On Monday, the investigation into whether Johnson intentionally misled parliament ended. 354 members voted in favor of the conclusions of the committees, which is the case. Only seven voted against, but with a few hundred abstentions for various reasons. For a man who never shied away from boosting and bravado, his 59th birthday has passed and he has been roundly condemned by all parties in the House of Commons.
Our then leader of Westminster, Ian Blackford, was of course kicked out of the House of Commons for daring to say what we all knew to be true that the Prime Minister, as he then was, was a liar. Nothing could ever be his fault, for he himself was blameless. When the emperor got up without clothes, it was the SNP who called him.
There have been so many scandals that it is often easier to forget than to remember. Under Johnson, Parliament was illegally prorogued in 2019. Under his administration, his government stood idly by as we warned of threats to our democracy from nefarious external actors mentioned in the report on the Russia.
He empowered his cronies by placing them in the Lords for life, wasted billions of public money on botched PPE contracts and presided over a culture of corruption, impropriety and decadence in life public.
Less publicized but even more telling, the Owen Paterson scandal revealed how many of Johnson’s acolytes earned vast fortunes from second jobs or were paid to lobby for private interests without first disclosing it. Nor should we talk about how his government bungled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind many of those who tried to help build a new country.
And we cannot ignore the biggest failure of all, Brexit. This disaster was a deeply dishonest project that now leaves millions of people across these islands poorer and worse off than ever.
Just as Trump destroyed the standards of public life and governance across the Atlantic, so too has his British caricature overseen equally corrosive damage to public trust in politicians. The ramifications of Brexit are coming home as businesses face excessive bureaucracy in trade with the EU and food prices rise as farmers cannot find enough staff to pick their crops.
And it’s not just farmers. The NHS is struggling to recruit for similar reasons as Conservative austerity had already hammered its delivery before the pandemic hit the institution with crushing force.
READ MORE:New legal advice outlines international paths to independence
Not to mention, Johnson’s damage led to the human hand grenade of Liz Truss’ premiership, whose reckless economic mini-budget cost us all $30 billion in one day and directly led to soaring rates. of interest to homeowners paying their mortgages.
I would, however, be wary of saying that Johnson, or Johnsonism, is over. His new platform in the odious Daily Mail gives him the opportunity to continue to poison the well of public discourse. His vindictive pride also means he sincerely believes he has been wronged.
Johnson seems to think he’s above the law (which is rightly not the case in Scotland, as we know all too well in the SNP right now). Meanwhile, he will continue to garner millions of speaking leads, as he has since being forced out of office last year.
All of this allows him to watch and wait, firing from the outside, as Tories struggle to deal with the crises he has caused.
In English politics there are plenty of possibilities of seeing him turn back on a wave of populist anger (which he was responsible for, but that doesn’t matter to him) creating even uglier politics than the one we have NOW.
This is all hypothetical, however, and the question remains as to what should be done.
The goal of independence is not to repeat the mistakes of the past but to improve on what we have done before. The same forces that lifted someone like Johnson to the top also exist in Scotland.
As the latest Building A New Scotland document pointed out this week, independence gives our citizens a constitutional reset, to incorporate a system of checks and balances that is representative, democratic and ensures that the people of Scotland can live their lives with dignity and the opportunity to pursue their dreams and ambitions.
In the new Scotland we are striving to build, let’s make sure the Johnsons stay where they deserve in the circus, not in public service.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/politics/23603205.boris-johnson-never-succeeded-independent-scotland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nine Tails Okitsune Tale TENOKE Free Download
- Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primaryExBulletin
- Boris Johnson could never have succeeded in an independent Scotland
- PDI-P welcomes Yudhoyonos’ dream of reconciliation – Politics
- Yash shares a BIG update on Yash19; Reacts to rumors of making a Bollywood movie
- Meet the metal guitarist who designed India’s new cricket shirt
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut
- Google Belatedly Released June Pixel Update
- Efficacy of diet containing D-allulose in patients with type 2 diabetes
- Another top leader quits Imran Khan’s party following May 9 violence
- Biden says Xi was not told about spy balloon
- Richmond was just named the best burger town in the United States